San Salvador constituye el comité organizador de Juegos CentroCaribe y salvadoreños celebran la primera medalla paralímpica de su historia

IPC: Tokyo 2020 Paralympics enjoying a fast start on broadcast and digital media

Paralympics website expected to surpass its figures from all of Rio 2016 after less than three days of competition in Japan.

La “nueva generación de deportes” se prepara para los Juegos Mundiales 2022: “¡Seremos grandes anfitriones!”

El director general de Birmingham 2022, Nick Sellers, y la copresidenta honoraria, Cat Whitehill, hablaron con Around the Rings sobre las sorpresas que ofrecerá la mayor competición internacional de deportes no olímpicos del mundo.

A surprise Paralympics debut puts a business venture on hold for a member of the Wheel Blacks

New Zealand’s Barney Koneferenisi was a late call-up to the wheelchair rugby team, which is back in the Paralympics for the first time since Beijing 2008.

IWF Constitutional Congress crucial to weightlifting’s Olympic ambitions takes place this weekend – Federation Focus

Also: GAISF initiates search for host cities of various multi-sport Games; Final Olympic qualification for men’s ice hockey underway

The Usain Bolt of para athletics targets new 100m world record on Friday

Brazilian sprinter Petrucio Ferreira dos Santos: “Being compared to him, being called the Paralympic Usain Bolt, makes me really happy. I mean, really, really happy.”