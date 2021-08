“Efecto Osaka” podría alentar a más estrellas del deporte en la ayuda a Haití por terremoto con más de 2.000 muertes

Cuando los talibanes gobernaban Afganistán, el fútbol era sustituido con frecuencia por ejecuciones públicas

Preocupación y angustia, especialmente entre las deportistas, por el regreso de uno de los regímenes más opresivos y brutales de las últimas décadas. La pasión de los talibanes por el cricket.

When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, soccer was often replaced by public executions

Concern and anguish, especially among female athletes, at the return of one of the most oppressive and brutal regimes of the last decades.

IOC and FIFA confirm that they are in contact with sports authorities in Afghanistan as Samira Asghari launches desperate plea for help

There is reason for concern, especially for women’s sports. The IOC banned Afghanistan from the Sydney Olympics in 2000 for discriminating against women.

Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk auctions her Olympic silver medal to raise money for infant’s heart surgery

The winning bidder, local convenience store chain Żabka, paid $51,000 but insisted that Andrejczyk keep her medal regardless. Donations from fans raised an additional $77,000.

Refugee Paralympic Team swimmer Abbas Karimi to be the only Afghan at Tokyo 2020

A Cuban refugee and former U.S. Paralympic swimmer will be the chef de mission for the team, which will open the parade of delegations on Aug. 24.