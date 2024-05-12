IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Nadal: “My feeling is that I’m going to be at Roland Garros”

The top champion warned that the physical issue will not be an impediment and that the decision will pass on the mental side; he sees it “difficult” to play doubles with Alcaraz in Paris 2024.

Joaquin Arias

Joaquin Arias

The testimony after falling 6-1 and 6-3 to Hurkacz in the Italian capital. Credits: EFE.
After the overwhelming elimination in the second round of the Masters 1000 in Rome at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz, Rafael Nadal sent a message of optimism about his participation in Roland Garros, stating that “if I have to say what my feeling is and if my mind is closer in one way or another, I will say that I am and do everything possible”.

Regarding the degree of certainty, the 14-time champion in Bois de Boulogne avoided giving details: “The decision is not yet clear in my head, but if I had to say something I would say that I am closer to going and giving everything”, he acknowledged nine days before the start of the competition that will begin on May 20. “We’ll see how things go, how I feel mentally. If I feel ready, I’ll try to be there,” he continued.

The last time, the last crown. Nadal hasn't played Roland Garros since 2022, the edition he won. Credits: Reuters.
Since his return to the circuit on April 16 after an iliac psoas injury, Nadal has failed to score three wins, but he completed the seven games he played without showing signs of alarming bodily discomfort. “Physically I haven’t been that bad. I have some problems, but not enough to say that I’m not going to play in the most important event of my career,” he insinuated.

Regarding another participation full of expectation and uncertainty, the Spaniard lowered his euphoria about a potential duo with Carlos Alcaraz in Paris 2024: It seems difficult because there are not many tournaments ahead in which we can play together before the Games. It seems difficult, but we’ll see,” he told the site Olympics.com a few days ago. His place in the individual Olympic tournament, which he won in 2008, is not guaranteed either.

