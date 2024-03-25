IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Lyles: “I have the world record in the 100 meters and the 19.10 in the 200 in mind”

The three-time world champion called for his “masterpiece” to be completed in Los Angeles 2028; on the records, Bolt returned: “you can do it, but I won’t tell you how”.

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 200m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 25, 2023 Noah Lyles of the U.S. celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Men's 200m REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Noah Lyles, current world champion in the 100, 200 and 4x100 meters, revealed in an interview with Inside Track, the official podcast of World Athletics, his aspiration to break “the American record in the 100 meters and even the world record” and acknowledged that “in the 200 meters, I have that idea of the 19.10 constantly in my head”.

The 26-year-old sprinter never had any of the records he wanted: in the 100 meters he is out of the historical top 10, with a time of 9.83, far from the 9.69 set by Tyson Gay, his country’s record, and the 200m he ran in 19.31, third in the records, escorting Usain Bolt (19.19) and Johan Blake (19.16).

As for the fastest man in both specialties, Lyles dared to make a new comparison: “He (Bolt) loved to run and then disappear, but the time came to show up and appear. I’m more of a guy who likes to serve my domain at all times all year round,” he said.

The Jamaican replica occurred indirectly in a report on the specialized multiplatform Citius Mag, when he warned that “the possibility will be there if you correct some things that I won’t tell you”, but that “it won’t be easy because it was never easy to run both 100 and 200m”. Succulent contractual figures connect them: the Floridian recently signed the highest contract for an athlete -with the three-stripe brand- since Bolt’s retirement.

A distance that the eight-time Olympic champion never covered in a Game or in a World Cup for seniors was that of 400 meters. Lyles was already a silver medalist in the Glasgow Indoor World Cup and could compete in Paris. In this regard, he explained that his incursion required a physical change: “my attitude towards the weight room has increased: more aggression, more weight, much more emphasis on that.”

With a view to the current Olympic year, Lyles expressed that, although in 2024 he aims to “consolidate himself as the fastest man in the world in the 100 and 200 meters”, at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, he intends to reach his professional peak: “I want it to be my masterpiece, the highlight of my career,” he cried out. At the beginning of the note, he had traveled even further: “I want to show the world that, when I leave the sport, athletics will have changed forever,” he said.

