Paris 2024 presented the official posters for the Olympic and Paralympic Games

The official posters for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, by French artistic director Joachim Roncin and artist Ugo Gattoni, are displayed during a presentation in Ivry-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games have their official posters, which were designed by French illustrator Ugo Gattoni and presented at the Musée d’Orsay.

A giant version of the work created by Gattoni will be on display until March 10 and from this Tuesday it can be purchased at the Musée d’Orsay itself and the Paris 2024 web store.

Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024, said about the posters that “its colorful world captures all the richness and diversity of our project”, and stated that “it presents the main symbols of Paris 2024, together with numerous references to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as to Paris and France”.

Une image vaut mille mots, voici les 2 affiches officielles de nos Jeux : une Olympique et une Paralympique.

Une image vaut mille mots, voici les 2 affiches officielles de nos Jeux : une Olympique et une Paralympique.

Ensemble, elles forment une seule et même grande histoire, celle de #Paris2024 🖼️

As the Paris 2024 website explains, “the general tone of the illustration, which is joyful, festive, colorful and luxurious, has been designed to be consistent with the spirit and style of the Paris 2024 Games, conceived as a great popular, playful and very joyful celebration”.

The iconic posters present a series of elements, symbols and values that represent Paris 2024, Olympism and Paralympism:

Olympic and Paralympic Symbols: the Olympic Rings, the Three Agites, Stoke Mandeville, the Olympic motto, etc.

Distinctive elements of the Paris 2024 edition: the mascots, the arrival of the Olympic flame in Marseille aboard the Belém, the Pour Tous Marathon, the ships of the Opening Ceremony on the Seine, Olympic equality, the emblematic venues, etc.

Great symbols of Paris and France: the Eiffel Tower, the Marianne, the French Acrobatic Patrol, the Paris Metro, the Seine, the Arc de Triomphe, etc.

Many sports are represented, in particular the four new sports added by Paris 2024 to its program: break, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing.

As described on the official website of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, “the posters have been conceived as a rich and bustling composition of microelements and small scenes, within which the spectator can walk and immerse himself freely”.

“The public is invited to wander through this vibrant microcosm, discovering new fragments at each glance, in a game of perspective typical of the illustrator: from afar, a global scene gives an initial message, then, as it approaches, new details appear and open the door to a new series of possible narratives,” he adds.

The Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11, while the Paralympic Games will be held in Paris from August 28 to September 8.