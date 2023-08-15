Artistic Swimming in Paris 2024. The paradox of not having the main artists

The Spanish, Mireia Hernandez Luna and Dennis Gonzalez Boneu perform during the Free Mixed Duet in Fukuoka 2023

The first records of what is now called Artistic Swimming, -which has always been Synchronized Swimming- date back to the end of the 19th century. It was Germany and, in response to what happened almost simultaneously in countries from Australia to the United States, the first expressions were reserved for male athletes. This reference is essential to understand that the recent addition of mixed teams in terms of gender may represent a novelty but never an extravagance.

What’s more, if we take the date of 1891 as valid as the point of origin of this charming discipline, it wasn’t until almost twenty years later that an Australian named Annette Kellerman premiered the feminine imprint. Kellerman shocked the ever demanding New York public with a kind of underwater dance in a large glass tank. Nothing to envy the sensual Dita von Teese, famous both for her erotic exhibitions and for her failed marriage to the multifaceted and controversial Marylin Manson.

The specialty timeline offers several reference points that are impossible to ignore. Like the meeting in 1924 in which a lady named Peg Seller won the first more or less official test in Montreal. Times when the sport was still practiced in rivers or lakes.

Or when in the early 1930s, on the occasion of the Chicago World’s Fair, under the name of The Modern Mermaids, during the demonstration led by Katherine Curtis, the concept of Synchronized Swimming appeared for the first time.

It was only through Hollywood productions and the legendary Esther Williams that this artistic expression achieved popularity, which probably served as a decisive push to formalize it as a discipline within aquatic testing programs and, finally and only in 1984, to achieve Olympic status.

In those Los Angeles games, the counter-boycott, Tracy Ruiz, an American and probably the first icon of this sport, was established. From then until Atlanta 96, the podiums were divided between the United States, Canada and Japan, with the first country winning the most gold medals

However, something changed dramatically after Sydney 2000. Within a program that only includes duets and teams, 10 of the gold medals contested until Tokyo 2021 were won by the Russians. The remaining two were left to the representation that participated under the acronym ROC. That is, also Russia but without a flag or anthem.

Russia is the top winner of Olympic medals in this sport, even after its designation as the Russian Olympic Committee.

In the midst of so much talent, it’s impossible to ignore Natalia Ishcjenko, who won 24 medals between Olympic and world titles.

It is not surprising that, during the 21st century, all the Olympic titles in this event were held by Russian swimmers: everything indicates that World Aquatics (formerly FINA) will maintain its decision to exclude all athletes of that nationality from Paris 2024.

Without the need to fix positions in this regard, something that has already been done in previous texts, we are faced with the paradox that, right at the premiere of the name Artistic Swimming, those who, by far, are closest to elevating this beautiful sporting event to the concept of art will be absent.