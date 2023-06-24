IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

No free rides: Over 30 riders kicked out of U-23 Giro d’Italia for cheating

The riders were caught on camera hanging on to team cars and motorbikes during the race

Bradley Smith

Por Bradley Smith

24 Jun, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
infobae

The field for the Under-23 Giro d’Italia was greatly reduced after 31 riders were disqualified during the famous climb of the Passo dello Stelvio.

Twenty-four cyclists were disqualified late Wednesday night and another seven were also disqualified the following day.

The riders can clearly be seen on video violating the rules of the race by hanging on to team cars and motorbikes during the Queen stage of the race.

They weren’t very shy about their cheating as several of them were talking and laughing amongst themselves while hitching a ride.

“What we saw was really offensive to those who correctly interpret this sport,” said Italian Cycling Federation President Cordiano Dagnoni.

“They are images that really hurt, and it’s right to apply the rules. I’m disappointed by the behavior of the sporting directors in the team cars, because they should be the first to teach the youngsters how to respect the rules.”

Of the riders who got the heave ho, 24 were Italian. Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker, winner of the U-23 Paris-Roubaix earlier this year, was also DQ’ed. Fifteen teams in total were affected by the cheating.

It appears those teams participation in future races is in serious jeopardy.

“I asked race organizers RCS Sport to invite at least half of the Italian teams,” Dagnoni said. “As this point, having seen their behavior and their cyclists’ behavior, I no longer feel like recommending they be invited in the future.”

“I will leave RCS Sport free to invite teams at their discretion.”

infobae

The International Cycling Union has not commented on the matter, but they could subject the riders and teams to further fines and punishment as well.

Temas Relacionados

UCICyclingGiro d’Italia

Recent Articles

No free rides: Over 30 riders kicked out of U-23 Giro d’Italia for cheating

The riders were caught on camera hanging on to team cars and motorbikes during the race
No free rides: Over 30 riders kicked out of U-23 Giro d’Italia for cheating

The IOC withdrew recognition from IBA and confirmed boxing in Paris 2024

The International Boxing Association ceased to belong to the Olympic movement in a historic decision taken by the International Olympic Committee which, in addition to confirming it in Paris, gave the go-ahead for the sport to continue on the program in Los Angeles 2028. “We have an extremely serious problem with the IBA,” said Thomas Bach.
The IOC withdrew recognition from IBA and confirmed boxing in Paris 2024

Argentine cycling star Juan Curuchet donated his emblematic “golden” bicycle to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne

Argentine cycling star Juan Curuchet donated his emblematic “golden” bicycle to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne

Paris 2024: The Olympic torch route announced

The relay will begin its tour in France on May 8 next year and will visit different French cities during 68 days. It will end on July 26, the same day that the fire will be lit at the opening ceremony of the Games.
Paris 2024: The Olympic torch route announced

The race to the 2030 Winter Games: the IOC revealed that there are six candidates amidst many questions

Sweden confirmed that it is going for a rematch after the defeat in Milano-Cortina 2026 and Switzerland is also considering running while doubts grow in relation to those that were favorites: Sapporo, Salt Lake City and Vancouver. What will be the sixth?
The race to the 2030 Winter Games: the IOC revealed that there are six candidates amidst many questions
MÁS NOTICIAS