No free rides: Over 30 riders kicked out of U-23 Giro d’Italia for cheating

The field for the Under-23 Giro d’Italia was greatly reduced after 31 riders were disqualified during the famous climb of the Passo dello Stelvio.

Twenty-four cyclists were disqualified late Wednesday night and another seven were also disqualified the following day.

The riders can clearly be seen on video violating the rules of the race by hanging on to team cars and motorbikes during the Queen stage of the race.

They weren’t very shy about their cheating as several of them were talking and laughing amongst themselves while hitching a ride.

“What we saw was really offensive to those who correctly interpret this sport,” said Italian Cycling Federation President Cordiano Dagnoni.

“They are images that really hurt, and it’s right to apply the rules. I’m disappointed by the behavior of the sporting directors in the team cars, because they should be the first to teach the youngsters how to respect the rules.”

Of the riders who got the heave ho, 24 were Italian. Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker, winner of the U-23 Paris-Roubaix earlier this year, was also DQ’ed. Fifteen teams in total were affected by the cheating.

It appears those teams participation in future races is in serious jeopardy.

“I asked race organizers RCS Sport to invite at least half of the Italian teams,” Dagnoni said. “As this point, having seen their behavior and their cyclists’ behavior, I no longer feel like recommending they be invited in the future.”

“I will leave RCS Sport free to invite teams at their discretion.”

The International Cycling Union has not commented on the matter, but they could subject the riders and teams to further fines and punishment as well.