Australia and China won the tickets for Paris 2024 in Full Competition

Australia and China qualified for Paris 2024 in the Nations Cup at Millstreet

Equestrians from China and Australia will be present in the Complete Competition of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after winning the two places that were at stake in the Nations Cup that was held in Millstreet, Ireland.

Millstreet International Horse Trials was not only the third stage of the Nations Cup, but it was also the event chosen by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) for the Olympic classification of Groups F and G (Africa, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Oceania).

Australia won silver medals for teams and bronze in singles in Tokyo 2020, so it started as a favorite to win one of the two places in the Complete Competition, which consists of dressage, cross country and jumping events.

They dominated the competition for the three days to win with a total score of 100.8, while China finished in second place with 122.1 and took the other place for the Olympic Games. Further behind were Japan (125.7), New Zealand (147.4 points) and South Africa (229.9 points).

Andrew Hoy, bronze in Tokyo 2020, is one of the members of the Australian team that qualified for Paris 2024

The Complete Competition had already qualified France as the host country and seven other teams that won the ticket in the World Cup that took place last year in Pratoni del Vivaro (Italy): Germany, the United States, New Zealand, Great Britain, Ireland, Sweden and Switzerland.

Germany became world champion in Italy and the podium was completed by the United States and New Zealand, while the individual event was held by the British Yasmin Ingham and was followed by the German Julia Krajewski and the New Zealander Timothy Price.

Paris 2024 will have 16 teams (three pairs each) in the Full Competition event and the remaining places will be defined as follows: two in the European Championship in Pin du Haras, France, from 9-13 August 2023; a pair will be played at the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile from October 26 to 29, 2023; the best placed in an Olympic Qualification Test Designated by the FEI of Group C 2023 and the last place will be for the best of those not qualified for the Olympic Games according to the final classification of the Nations Cup.

Germany's Julia Krajewski won the gold medal in Tokyo 2020 and became the first woman to do so since the Full Competition is mixed

In addition to the Complete Competition, which will also have 17 individual places in addition to the 16 teams, equestrian will have dressage and jumping competitions in Paris 2024, and both specialties already have qualified countries.

France (host), Denmark, Great Britain, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United States will be present in the dressage of the Olympic Games, while France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Ireland, Germany and Belgium have achieved their ticket so far.

Equestrian in Paris 2024 will take place at the Palace of Versailles and the full competition will be held over three days: 27 (dressage), 28 (cross country) and 29 July (jumping). The competitions will be team and individual: the one who accumulates the least penalty points after the three races will be the Olympic champion.