IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

Paris 2024: A party that no one wants to miss

It is a historic moment for the organization of the next Olympic Games; just three weeks after the launch of ticket sales, 3.25 million of them have already been sold and demand continues to increase.

Valentina Bonadeo

Por Valentina Bonadeo

12 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
infobae

The first phase of ticket sales for the Paris Games ended and the figures achieved attracted a lot of attention, as a quarter of a million more tickets were sold than expected by the organization. This was confirmed by the president of the organization, Tony Estanguet, who also stated that this record is “the highest number of tickets ever sold for a sporting event in France”.

In this first phase, nearly 600 competition sessions were put on sale with thousands of possible combinations. Tickets for climbing and freestyle BMX sold out on the first day and those for fencing, judo, breaking and track cycling in a few days. The most popular sports were soccer, track and field, rugby 7, basketball and volleyball.

More than 400,000 tickets were sold at 24 euros, with almost 70% of tickets sold for less than 100 euros and 4.5% of tickets at 200 euros or more. Almost 50% of tickets are sold for 50 euros or less, although they represent a third of the organizing committee’s income. The French public mobilized en masse, representing two-thirds of the buyers, who belong to 158 countries. In addition, 45% of the buyers were women and 44% were under 35 years of age.

The French public bought the most tickets during the first phase of ticket sales for Paris 2024.
The French public bought the most tickets during the first phase of ticket sales for Paris 2024.

The next sales phase, which will begin on May 11, will be a registration phase for the raffle. All those who have not been able to buy the tickets they expected or those who have not yet tried their luck can register from March 15 to April 20, 2023 on the tickets.paris2024.org website. This launch will offer individual tickets for all Olympic sports, for the unique opening and closing ceremonies, as well as tickets to the most coveted final stages, where the greatest champions will be crowned.

A record figure, but full of criticism

The first phase of sales received a lot of criticism from the public, and a French survey revealed that 82 percent of respondents considered that tickets were too expensive.

Earlier this month, Belgium’s double Olympic heptathlon champion, Nafisatou Thiam, said she feared that her family would not be able to attend the Games to see her seek a third title because of the prices.

“What surprises me most is the price of tickets for the Olympic Games,” Thiam told the Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure Les Sports. “We regularly talk about this topic in the media and it caught my attention because the Olympic Games continue to generate a lot of money, also in terms of ticket sales,” she concluded.

When asked about these criticisms, Estanguet acknowledged that: “It will not be easy to meet all expectations because demand is very high, but the price range is more or less in the same parameters as in previous Olympic Games.”

Temas Relacionados

Paris 2024Olympic GamesTony EstanguetNafissatou Thiam

Recent Articles

Paris 2024: A party that no one wants to miss

It is a historic moment for the organization of the next Olympic Games; just three weeks after the launch of ticket sales, 3.25 million of them have already been sold and demand continues to increase.
Paris 2024: A party that no one wants to miss

Road to Paris 2024: the FIVB confirmed the venues for the Pre-Olympics

Women will seek their classification in China, Japan and Poland, while men will seek their classification in China, Japan and Brazil. Each Olympic Qualifying Championship will have eight teams and the first two will be at the Olympic Games.
Road to Paris 2024: the FIVB confirmed the venues for the Pre-Olympics

Irina Viner, the tsarina of Russian rhythmic gymnastics, was suspended for defaming judges

The historic coach received a sanction from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and will not be able to participate in international competitions for two years. The decision comes a year and a half after her accusations against arbitration during the Tokyo Olympic Games and in a context of strong conflicts due to the geopolitical situation with Ukraine. There will be an appeal.
Irina Viner, the tsarina of Russian rhythmic gymnastics, was suspended for defaming judges

Thomas Bach doesn’t want to talk about the possible boycott of Paris 2024: “It’s too soon”

The president of the International Olympic Committee explained that although there is dialogue with each of the Federations, “the time has not yet come” to define what will happen to athletes from Russia and Belarus at the Olympic Games.
Thomas Bach doesn’t want to talk about the possible boycott of Paris 2024: “It’s too soon”

Tennis, faced with the challenge of seducing new audiences

The management structures of sports have been trying for years to energize sport without damaging its essence. But no one would dare to take a decisive step to retain the public in front of the screens.
Tennis, faced with the challenge of seducing new audiences
MÁS NOTICIAS