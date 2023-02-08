Desperate search for athletes trapped under the rubble after the earthquake in Turkey

Rescuers are looking for survivors under the rubble after the strong earthquake in Turkey.

Several athletes are trapped in the rubble after the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, which has caused the death of more than five thousand people so far. The earthquake (7.8 on the Richter scale) occurred last Monday morning and had as its epicenter the Kahramanmaras region, which is located 600 kilometers from Ankara, Turkish capital.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), through its president, Thomas Bach, expressed its regret for what happened: “It is with great sadness that the IOC has learned of the tragic loss of life and the devastation caused by the earthquake that hit the southeastern region of Turkey and Syria. Our thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives and their families and friends.”

“In particular, our hearts go out to all the families of the athletes who died or those who were affected while participating in sports competitions in the affected area. The circumstances of this natural disaster are even more tragic, as there seem to be several young athletes among the victims. Our condolences are also extended to those who are working tirelessly to assist in these rescue operations,” Bach added.

Message from IOC President Thomas Bach after the earthquake

One of the athletes who died is goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, who played for Yeni Malatyaspor, from Turkey’s Second Division. The death of the 28-year-old player was confirmed by the institution itself.

“Our prayers are with you,” published Yeni Malatyaspor and the team’s coach, Yàlmaz Vural, explained: “I gave the players two days after the game, many were not in Malatya. Only our second goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, was there. They saved his wife. I am devastated.”

One of the players who was under the rubble and was rescued alive is Christian Atsu, a player of the Ghana national team who arrived at Hatayspor in September, a club located in the city of Hatay, one of the most affected by the earthquake.

“Christian Atsu is receiving treatment at the hospital. His foot is injured, but I have no detailed information at this time. We are very happy that he is alive,” said Mustafat Ozat, leader of Hatayspor.

Meanwhile, Ozat confirmed that the institution’s sports director, Taner Savut, is being sought: “Unfortunately, he is still under the rubble, we are praying for our teacher.”

The soccer player, Christian Atsu, managed to be rescued alive and is hospitalized recovering from a leg injury.

Information from Turkey states that the Hatay women’s volleyball team was one of those affected by the earthquake, just as the situation of many Hatayspor men’s volleyball players is unknown.

In addition, Taha Akgul, Turkish coach and Olympic wrestling medalist in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, confirmed on Twitter that the athletes of the wrestling team from the city of Kahramanmaras who were trapped under the rubble were rescued.

Milli takımdan arkadaşlarım çıraklarım Utku ve Ahmet çok şükür Allah’ıma enkazdan çıkarıldılar..Türkiye eşofmanı yine sırtlarında 🇹🇷🥰 pic.twitter.com/m3fb2v4c0z — Taha Akgül (@tahaakgul) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, it was also known that the player of the Turkish handball team Cemal Kutahya and the coach of Hatayspor Savas Yuksel were in one of the buildings that collapsed in Hatay, according to a statement from the Turkish Handball Federation.

“The Olympic Movement is ready to help in any way we can, since sport can play an important role in rebuilding communities and helping people normalize their lives,” said Bach.