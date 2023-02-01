Los Angeles 2028: surfing and climbing under consideration for the Paralympic Games

LA 2028 logo.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) confirmed the program for Los Angeles 2028 with the same 22 sports that were part of the Tokyo 2020 Games and that will also be present in Paris 2024.

However, the International Paralympic Committee maintained the possibility of adding one or two sports to the program: “After the full evaluation, the IPC gave LA28 the opportunity to explore the potential of including For climbing or for surfing, which have not been presented before at the Paralympic Games.”

Should surfing or climbing be considered by the organizers to be part of the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games program, the final decision will be taken by the IPC Governing Board at the end of 2023.

“The inclusion of Para Surfing in the Paralympic program, the pinnacle of the Para Deporte competition, will only increase the reach and wave of incredible impact that our sport is enjoying around the world. It would be totally incredible to see these world-class high-performance athletes excel on the biggest Paralympic stage in LA 2028,” said Argentinian Fernando Aguerre, president of ISA.

So far, the 22 confirmed sports are Para bádminton, Boccia, Blind Football, Goalball, Para Judo, Para canoe, Para equestrian, Para Table Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Fencing, Para Archery, Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Sitting Volleyball, Para Swimming, Para Rowing, Shooting Para sport, Para Taekwondo, Para Triathlon, Wheelchair Rugby and Para Cycling.

“Determining these sports for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games through the International Federation’s application process was a tremendously difficult job for the IPC Governing Board as we received 33 excellent applications,” said Andrew Parsons, president of the IPC.

Parsons said that “all the International Federations that submitted nominations should be congratulated for their quality, since they emphasize that all the Para sports are getting stronger.”

The International Federations had until July 4 of last year to submit their candidacy and the 33 applications to be part of the Los Angeles 2028 program set a record.

In addition to the 22 sports that they repeat compared to Tokyo and Paris, wheelchair handball, climbing, wheelchair football, PC football, golf, karate, arm wrestling, Para sports dance, surfing and sailing also are set to be performed in Los Angeles. In addition, World ParaVolley also requested that Para beach volleyball be included.

Alfie Hewett, winner of the recent Australian Open in a wheelchair Photo. @WChairTennisGB

“The sports that we have included in the LA28 Paralympic Games provide a competitive and attractive sports program that will show the diversity of the Paralympic Movement,” Parsons said after confirmation and said: “In accordance with our rules for determining the sports program, there is the option of having a Games Organizing Committee propose one or more sports for inclusion in the Games for consideration by the IPC Governing Board.”

For his part, Casey Wasserman, the president of Los Angeles 2028, said: “The Paralympic Games will be an incredible moment for elite adapted sports against the backdrop of one of the most diverse and inclusive cities on the planet. As we explore new possible sports, we will consider how best to enhance the experience of athletes and fans and contribute to the overall success of the Games.”

The Paralympic Games, which were held for the first time in Rome 1960, will be held in Los Angeles from August 15 to 27, 2028. Surfing and climbing seek to make history.