Do you believe in miracles? Local lifeguard claims unlikely win in the “Super Bowl of Surfing”

Luke Shepardson at Ehukai Beach Park

In the annals of unlikely sporting champions, Luke Shepardson’s name will likely go right near the top.

The 27-year-old from Hawaii won the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay, the “Super Bowl of Surfing,” with a near perfect score.

What’s most remarkable is Shepardson isn’t a professional surfer, he’s a lifeguard who won the event while taking a break from his lifeguarding duties.

“I can’t believe it, it’s crazy,” Shepardson told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I’ve got to get back to the tower to make sure everyone’s OK until the end of the day.”

Wearing his yellow lifeguard shirt and red board shorts uniform, Shepardson earned 89.1 points out of a possible 90 with scores of 30.0, 30.0 and 29.1 during his three best waves. That was more than good enough to hold off challenges from a strong field of 40 surfers, including defending champion John John Florence who finished second with a score of 84.2.

‘It’s just another day of coming to work and trying to keep people safe’ - One day after capturing the iconic Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, #Hawaii’s Luke Shepardson was back on patrol as a lifeguard on the North Shore https://t.co/9Q545JPT8G #EddieWouldGo 📝 @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/TVStH5A60r — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 24, 2023

Although Shepardson was an unlikely champion to say the least, in many ways it was perhaps fitting the winner was a local lifeguard. The event is named for big-wave surfer Eddie Aikau, who was the first official lifeguard on the North Shore. Aikau died in 1978 at the age of 31 when he was lost at sea during a 30-day, 2,500 mile journey to reenact the ancient route of the Polynesian migration between the Hawaiian and Tahitian island chains. Although many members of the crew were rescued by the United States Coast Guard, Aikau’s body was never found in the rough water.

This year’s event, the first held in Hawaii in seven years, featured dangerous 50-foot waves that intimidated even the best.

The waves were so high in fact, Shepardson and his lifeguarding crew had to complete at least 64 rescues throughout the day. He was able to compete in the event during breaks from his lifeguarding duties.

“It was super scary, the waves were huge and it was a dream come true just to be a part of The Eddie, just to be on the alternate list.”

The new champion was hoisted onto the shoulders of his fellow competitors and given a beer bath, and a check for $10,000, while many spectators angled for a picture of the improbable winner.