Lunes 9 de Enero de 2023
Santiago sees the Athletes Village grow steadily in the year of the Games

The Pan-American and Parapan American complex is now more than 50% ready; between October and November it will function as the home of athletes of 41 nationalities during the most important sporting event in the history of Chile.

Joaquin Arias

Joaquin Arias
9 de Enero de 2023
Aerial view of the Athletes Village. 17 will be the total of towers erected in the most ambitious infrastructure project of the next Games.

The Pan-American and Parapan American Village of Santiago 2023 has already completed more than half of its works with less than 11 months to go before the opening ceremony, according to the Chilean Ministry of Housing and Urbanism (MINVU).

The venue, located in the commune of Cerrillos, in the west of the Metropolitan Region of the Chilean capital, will be home to more than 6,000 athletes from the 41 countries that will compete in the Pan-American events and, in addition to the 17 towers of up to 17 floors, it will offer green spaces, a pedestrian walkway of more than six acres, a children’s play area and commercial premises. This is because all the homes in which the athletes will stay will then have a social character as they will be destined for 1,355 families once the Games are over. It will be through subsidies granted by MINVU.

During December, the Villa was visited by two of the families benefiting from the departments and a delegation of Chilean officials, including the Minister of Housing and Urbanism, Carlos Montes, who expressed with conviction that the complex, which is nourished by public-private investment of 100 million dollars, “will be ready” for the Games. In addition, Montes explained that the next phase of construction (already under construction) is focused on interior finishes.

Minister Carlos Montes (center) together with Sports Minister Alexandra Benado (next to him) and two of the families receiving the homes in the Pan-American and Parapan American Village.

Santiago 2023 will mark Chile’s debut as host of the Pan American and Parapan American Games. The first will take place between October 20 and November 5, while the last ones will take place from November 17 to 26. Both events are organized by Panam Sports and will have a record number of 33 qualifying disciplines for Paris 2024, the highest in Pan-American history.

