Asian Cup dirty dealings? South Korea hints at Middle East influence after losing bid to host 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Soccer Football - Qatar to stage 2023 Asian Cup after the World Cup - Doha, Qatar - October 17, 2022 A woman takes a photograph of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 countdown clock after Qatar was confirmed as the host nation of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The tiny Arab country of Qatar is set to host two of the biggest football tournaments this year and next. In November they will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time, and earlier this week they were selected as the host nation of the Asian Football Confederation’s Asian Cup in 2023.

South Korea, who lost out on the bid to host in 2023, isn’t taking the loss quietly.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) issued a statement speaking out against “Middle Eastern countries aggressive attempt to grab control of Asian football.”

Although the AFC traditionally likes to alternate sites of the quadrennial Asian Cup between Western and Eastern Asia countries, Middle Eastern countries hosted in 2011 and 2019, with Qatar scheduled for 2023 and Saudi Arabia the leading candidate for 2027. Australia was host in 2015.

President of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa and president of Qatar Football Association (QFA) Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani pose during an announcement ceremony of 2023 Asian Cup at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 17, 2022. Asian Football Confederation/Kamarul Akhir/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES MANDATORY CREDIT

Qatar beat out South Korea and Indonesia to host in 2023 after the original host nation China withdrew their right to host in May due to the country’s zero-COVID pandemic policy.

With Qatar set to host the biggest tournament in the world in just a few weeks time, the choice to have Qatar host the Asian Cup in 2023 makes a lot of sense, as the Qatari bid proposed using all eight World Cup stadiums for the Asian Cup in 2023.

However, the KFA thinks that doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Qatar has promised huge financial support, such as the participation of additional sponsors by its own companies in the AFC, which is currently suffering from a loss due to COVID-19, a large-scale broadcasting rights contract with its own broadcasting company, and support for operating expenses of the Asian Cup,” they said in their statement.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Stadium Preview - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - September 29, 2022 General view inside the stadium ahead of the World Cup REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

Just two weeks ago sports broadcaster beIN Sports, which is based in Qatar, agreed to a media rights deal with the AFC for the next 10 years.

The KFA is also claiming Saudi Arabia, the favorite to host the 2027 Asian Cup, has “pledged separate financial support to AFC in order to overcome the financial difficulties caused by the withdrawal of the Asian Cup in China if the Middle East is selected as host of the 2023 Asian Cup.”

Despite the AFC’s desire to alternate Asian Cups between the West and East, there is a definite shift to the West in recent years. Qatar hosted in 2011 for the second time, while the United Arab Emirates hosted in 2019. Japan, a four-time winner of the Asian Cup, last hosted in 1992.

“We are a powerhouse in Asian football, we haven’t had the Asian Cup for 63 years (1960), and we felt that it was a logical thing to bring the Asian Cup to East Asia to ensure more regional balance,” said the KFA.

“We thought we had put together a strong bid, based on stadiums, transportation, accommodations and our people’s passion for the sport. But we had a tough battle against Qatar, with their abundant financial, human and material resources.”

President of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, president of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino and president of Qatar Football Association (QFA) Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani pose during an announcement ceremony of 2023 Asian Cup at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 17, 2022. Asian Football Confederation/Kamarul Akhir/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES MANDATORY CREDIT

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa downplays any Middle East bias.

“Qatar’s capabilities and track record in hosting major international sporting events and their meticulous attention to detail are well admired throughout the globe. We are confident Qatar will stage a worthy spectacle befitting the prestige and stature of Asia’s crown jewel,” he said.

Although the Asian Cup is traditionally played June and July, the 2023 Asian Cup will likely be played in early 2024 due to the searing summer temperatures in Qatar that time of year.

Australia also considered a bid for the 2023 tournament but withdrew its interest last month and is now focusing on hosting the Women’s Asian Cup in 2026.

The AFC said Saudi Arabia and India have been shortlisted as possible hosts for 2027. Qatar and Iran had also bid, but Iran withdrew their bid last week.