Emily Sisson sets new American Marathon Record in Chicago

Almost two and a half years after she dropped out of the 2020 US Olympic Marathon Trials, Emily Sisson set a new record American marathon record at her first trial this weekend at the Chicago Marathon.

Sisson ran a time of 2:18:29, which is 43 seconds faster than the previous record set earlier this year by fellow American, Keira D’Amboise.

Sisson was four minutes behind Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya, who won the race for the second year in a row. Vivian Jerono Kiplagat of Kenya was third.

“It’s amazing,” said Sisson, who also holds the American women’s record for the half marathon. “I mean, the women who are standing here today have all done so much, so it’s an incredible honor just to be among them.”

During the race, Sisson was unaware of the pace she was keeping.

“I was instructed to just drop my pacers and not think about the time at all, so I had no idea what pace I was going to run for, I thought, like a mile., some people told me to pick it up, so I thought, oh, I’m either close to breaking 2:20 or the American record, but I didn’t know which.”

The 30 year-old Sisson, was a favorite heading into the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta, but bowed out with only two miles to the finish.

“The Olympic marathon trials, that broke my heart,” Sisson told NBC Sports. “Normally I’m good at moving on from bad races, but I really struggled with this one. There was nothing to move on to, and my body didn’t feel good, even if it was there.”

With the new American record now in hand Sisson hopes her experience will continue to lead to success as she transitions in more marathon races.

“As I have gained more experience in the sport, I have been able to handle these big race days with more confidence and composure, compared to when I was younger. I simply reiterate to myself that I have done my best, and all I need to do is give it my all.” Sisson told Forbes.



