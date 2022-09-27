Third company named in Tokyo 2020 bribery scandal

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) then-board member Haruyuki Takahashi, wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen during Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo

Daiko Advertising Inc. became the third company which sponsored the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be accused of bribery according to Japanese authorities.

The latest allegations focus on payments from Daiko of 15 million yen to Haruyuki Takahashi and another official. Takahashi was rearrested for a third time on Tuesday the Tokyo District Prosecutors said in a statement.

Daiko released a statement where they apologized to customers and stakeholders over the arrest, and said they will fully cooperate with any investigation. Aoki Holdings, a clothing company which supplied uniforms for the Japanese Olympic team, and publishing company Kadokawa have also been named in the bribery scandal. A Daiko official was arrested.

FILE PHOTO: The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) Executive Board member Haruyuki Takahashi arrives at Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo

Takahashi was initially arrested in August on bribery suspicions of over 50 million yen from Aoki. He was arrested again on bribery charges from Kadokawa which amounted to another 76 million yen. The company chairman of Kadokawa, Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, along with two others, was also arrested on bribery allegations. Kadokawa said he is innocent of all charges.

On Tuesday Takahashi was formally charged in the Kadokawa payments. He has not made any comment on the allegations.

Sapporo, Japan is one of the leading candidates to host the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, and it remains to be seen what effect the Tokyo 2020 scandal will have on their chances of hosting the Games for the first time since 1972.