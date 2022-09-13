LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Tri-Continental bid to be submitted for FIFA’s 2030 World Cup by Saudi Arabia, Greece and Egypt

The three nations are hoping to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup making changes to when the tournament is played necessary

Christine Brown

Christine Brown
13 de Septiembre de 2022
Soccer Football - XVIII Pan American Games - Lima 2019 - Men's Semi Finals - Argentina v Uruguay - San Marcos Stadium, Lima, Peru - August 7, 2019 - Argentina's Facundo Medina in action against Uruguay's Darwin Nunez. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Soccer Football - XVIII Pan American Games - Lima 2019 - Men's Semi Finals - Argentina v Uruguay - San Marcos Stadium, Lima, Peru - August 7, 2019 - Argentina's Facundo Medina in action against Uruguay's Darwin Nunez. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A trio of nations are preparing a bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Saudi Arabia, Greece and Egypt will partner together in an attempt to bring the tournament to their homes, however, it would require the event to take place during the winter months to avoid the high summer heat.

Traditionally, the tournament is played during summer months, but for the 2022 Men’s World Cup, it was moved to November to avoid high heat in Qatar, so it’s not out of the question to do the same for 2030.

A four-nation South American bid for the 2030 World Cup has also been brought forth by the Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay soccer federations. Uruguay hosted the inaugural World Cup in 1930 so the South American bid was presented in hopes that the centenary of the tournament can be celebrated where it all began.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Morocco - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 20, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Morocco - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 20, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Spain and Portugal have also thrown their hats in the ring to jointly host the tournament. The Spanish Football Federation presented a shortlist of 15 different stadiums to be considered should the nations be chosen.

