U.S. Biathlon president Max Cobb named new IBU secretary general

Max Cobb brings vast experience to his new position as secretary general of the International Biathlon Union.

Cobb, who has served on the IBU Executive Board since 2016, was appointed to the leadership position on Tuesday. The American will begin his new role in October and relocate from U.S. Biathlon headquarters in Maine to Salzburg, Austria and work full-time out of the IBU offices.

Additionally, he will not stand for re-election to the executive board or as federation treasurer at the IBU Congress in September. He will also resign from his current leadership position as president and chief executive officer of U.S. Biathlon.

Cobb will work alongside Swedish IBU president Olle Dahlin. The International Federation pushes forward with its Sustainability Strategy 2020-2030 and “Target 26″ Strategic Plan.

“I have dedicated much of my life to biathlon and so it is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead such an experienced and talented team to ensure our biathlon athletes worldwide have a fair and productive platform to achieve success,” said Cobb, who was attending the IBU Summer Biathlon World Championships in Ruhpolding, Germany.

Cobb emphasizes reforms are continuing at the IBU, as the formerly embattled federation recovers from the fallout of a 2018 corruption scandal in which former president Anders Besseberg and secretary general Nicole Resch were accused of accepting substantial bribes from Russians to cover up positive doping cases. The two former biathlon leaders relinquished their positions after Austrian and Norwegian authorities announced criminal investigations into their conduct.

“In recent years the IBU has initiated many reforms and significantly extended our federation’s areas of responsibilities,” Cobb said. “I am looking forward to steering this modernization process together with the staff in Salzburg and to working with a new Executive Board, our member federations and the biathlon family to make sure that our sport develops and modernizes on all levels.”

Cobb becomes the second American to hold a secretary general position among the Olympic Winter Sports Federations, joining Dwight Bell, who serves in the same position at the International Luge Federation (FIL).

Dahlin said he greatly looks forward to working with someone of the caliber of Cobb, considering his decades of experience and dedication within the sport.

“Max has dedicated more than 30 years to the sport and brings significant professional leadership experience as well as a deep understanding of the IBU’s operations,” said Dahlin, who has been IBU president since 2018.

“As an EB member, he worked closely with the IBU staff on numerous projects and has played a critical role in reforming our sport.

“Max is well known within the international biathlon family and understands the challenges and opportunities the National Federations face.

“We have no doubt he will do an excellent job in leading the IBU administration and implementing the next phase of Target 26 as we realize our sport’s full potential,” Dahlin said.

Cobb’s vast experience at the IBU and within the sport dates to 1989. He was elected to the IBU Executive Board in 2016, before which he served on the IBU Technical Committee as a member from 2002 and as chair from 2010.

He will begin his new job at the IBU with significant focus on the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic biathlon events, which will be staged north of Cortina in Antholz, one of the sport’s classic venues, renowned for its passionate and knowledgeable fans.

Accomplishments and farewell to U.S. Biathlon

A collegiate skier and biathlon club athlete during his time at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, Cobb joined U.S. Biathlon in 1989 to run a domestic race series. A year later he was named assistant coach and manager of the national team. He took over as program director in 1994 and became executive director in 2006.

“It is a bittersweet moment for me leaving U.S. Biathlon, but I feel confident that the programs our board and staff have built over the past years will allow for a smooth transition,” Cobb said. “And it will always be a part of me.”

At the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, the U.S. Biathlon team achieved its best result ever in the 4x6km mixed relay.

The U.S. squad of Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Sean Doherty and Paul Schommer placed seventh in the event, the best mixed relay biathlon finish in U.S. Olympic history. Team USA finished eighth in the event’s debut in 2014 before placing 15th in 2018.

However, U.S. biathletes are still yet to medal at an Olympic Games.

As president and chief executive officer of U.S. Biathlon since 2006, Cobb has also overseen the federation’s most successful ever period. He pioneered record-breaking sponsorship deals, digital media and national TV distribution.

Prior to 2006, Cobb served a number of key roles including as chief of competition for the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games, marketing director, national program director, team manager and assistant coach.

