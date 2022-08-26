1968 Olympic Heavyweight gold medalist George Foreman accused of sexual assault in a California court

162

George Foreman has been accused of sexual assault in a California court this week. While the paperwork does not name Foreman specifically, it identifies the alleged abuser as a former professional heavyweight boxer who defeated Joe Frazier in 1973 to become the heavyweight champion of the world.

The lawsuit was filed by two women who did not use their real names but are referred to as Gwen H. and Denise S. The women claim their fathers knew Foreman in the 1970s, and that he began grooming them from the young ages of eight and nine and began sexually assaulting them between the ages of 13 and 16.

Denise S. is allegedly the daughter of an Oakland, California-based boxer who trained with Foreman. She claims the abuse began when she was a teenager and Foreman was over the age of 23. Denise S. also claimed the two had intercourse several times when she was 15, and she was assaulted at least once in a San Francisco hotel.

While the statute of limitations has run out to file child sexual abuse charges, a new California law passed in 2020 extends the time limit for when legal action can be taken to recover damages from childhood sexual assault in a civil case.

The allegations made by Gwen H., a Nevada resident, state that Foreman sexually assaulted her during her teenage years, and he made threats to her saying her father would lose his job as a boxing adviser if she ever told him what was going on.

Foreman has denied the allegations stating, “Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family.” He went on to say, “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.”

Both women have requested a jury trial and an unspecified amount to be awarded in damages for the abuse. Foreman plans to work alongside his lawyers to exonerate himself and uncover the motivation behind the women’s claims.

In a statement made to ABC News, Foreman hopes to, “fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”