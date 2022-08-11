IWF encouraged by the sights and sounds at the Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games - Weightlifting - Women's 87+kg - Final - The NEC Hall 1, Birmingham, Britain - August 3, 2022 India's Purnima Pandey in action REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

The competition was strong (pun fully intended), the fans were loud and there was hardly an empty seat to be found. Pretty standard for football, basketball and swimming competitions across the globe.

But this was for weightlifting, a sport perhaps not quite used to this type of atmosphere, especially during a non-Olympic year.

Those who competed and attended the weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games in England last week were quick to note the raucous, fan-friendly environment.

“The competitions at Birmingham 2022 were a great success and showcased the very best of our sport,” said International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) President Mohamed Jalood.

Weightlifting has been a part of the Commonwealth Games since 1950, but it’s safe to say the 2022 version had a much different look and feel from past editions. A DJ and other hosts kept the capacity crowd at the 1,800 seat National Exhibition Centre engaged and on their feet. Jalood noted the atmosphere inside was “like a football stadium.”

Fans of all nations surely went home happy as weightlifters from 15 countries and all five continents represented won medals.

Commonwealth Games defending champion and Olympic silver medalist Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of India defended her gold in the women’s 49kg, while Aznil Bin Bidin Muhammd of Malaysia won another Commonwealth gold in the men’s 61kg.

Commonwealth Games - Weightlifting - Women's 87+kg - Medal Ceremony - The NEC Hall 1, Birmingham, Britain - August 3, 2022 Gold medallist England's Emily Campbell celebrates on the podium REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

England’s flag bearer and Olympic silver medalist Emily Campbell really had the fans attention when she took gold in the women’s 87+kg event. Australia’s Eileen Cikamatana picked up another gold medal in the 87kg.

The real winner from Birmingham may have been the sport of weightlifting itself. Positive doping tests, election delays and a public rebuke from International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach have all hurt the sport’s standing and reputation the past year. The sport’s Olympic future is in serious question, but the IWF is ready to move forward and embrace the future. A successful Commonwealth Games is a good start.

“We are committed to ensuring the sport continues to develop globally and provide our athletes with the opportunity to compete in fair and clean competitions,” said Jalood.

Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation General Secretary Paul Coffa echoed those thoughts.

“Birmingham 2022 was an incredible advert for weightlifting in the Commonwealth nations,” he said. “The standard of competition was exceptional with many of the world’s best weightlifters taking part. Fans were treated to thrilling competitions and incredible athletic performances.”