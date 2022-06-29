UCI updates COVID-19 protocol ahead of Tour de France start

With the start of the Tour De France only a day away and COVID-19 running rampant through Europe, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has implemented changes in regards to COVID protocol. A collaborative effort amongst UCI medical director Professor Xavier Bigard, representatives for the riders, team doctors and race organizers found protocols needed to be updated in light of recent events.

In June, the field competing in the Tour de Suisse was decimated by the virus with multiple riders having to withdraw, even though many of them did not experience any symptoms. That race was the catalyst for these recent changes.

Among them, pre-race testing will take place for all competitors and staff involved in the Tour as well as testing on rest days. Multiple positive tests within a single team will not lead to that team’s exit, but a positive test will lead to the exclusion for that participant. There will be the possibility for exemptions by the UCI medical director and COVID-19 doctor if “the rider or staff member is not contagious and not likely to infect third persons.”

Tadej Pogacar will be looking to repeat as Tour de France champion in 2022, however, he is now down a teammate after Matteo Trentin tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Cycling - Tour de France - UAE Team Emirates Practice - Koge, Denmark - June 29, 2022 UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar during practice REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

“Unfortunately Matteo Trentin tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t start this year’s Tour de France,” a press note from UAE Team Emirates read. “Though disappointed he feels well and is not displaying any symptoms at this point. Marc Hirschi will step-up to take his place in the team.”

With Pogacar missing one of his stronger teammates in the race, Primoz Roglic will look to give Pogacar a run for his money again. In 2020, Roglic led for 11 days before Pogacar took over the lead becoming the eventual champion. Last year, Roglic crashed out early in the race, but he is returning arguably stronger this year with sights set on the yellow jersey.

Welshman Geraint Thomas will likely be in the mix for the yellow jersey following his win at the Tour de Suisse earlier in June. The Ineos Grenadiers rider finished as runner-up in 2019 and won in 2018 so he is certainly familiar with the race and what it takes to carry the weight the leader often does.

The added obstacle of COVID may continue to be a factor, but until it is, these cyclists will do what they do best and take to the road in search of their next tour win. The recent outbreak will add a mental element to the tour in addition to the long, strenuous race these riders will already have to navigate. With that added element, it will be difficult, but there is no doubt these riders will use their mental and physical training to work through the obstacles and hopefully emerge victorious in Paris on July 24 after 2,081 miles around Western Europe.