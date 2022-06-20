HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Lunes 20 de Junio de 2022
Recent HeadlinesBeijing 2022OpinionPodcasts
Articles

Hungary holds trial run for proposed obstacle discipline of modern pentathlon

The first official test event will be in Ankara, Turkey June 27 and 28

Bradley Smith

Por

Bradley Smith
20 de Junio de 2022
Managing Editor | bradley.smith@aroundtherings.com
Budapest 20220615 Pentathletes OCR obstacle course training Sziget Grund photo Tumbász Hédi TUM National Sport In the picture: Bárány Péter
Budapest 20220615 Pentathletes OCR obstacle course training Sziget Grund photo Tumbász Hédi TUM National Sport In the picture: Bárány Péter

The outskirts of Budapest, Hungary was the site as Hungary became the first country to give their modern pentathletes a sneak peak at the proposed obstacle discipline.

Although not official, the obstacle discipline proposed by the sport’s governing body Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) could replace equestrian after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The athletes got their first look at the obstacle course setting ahead of the first official event in Turkey next week, and according to a report in Nemzeti Sport, they liked what they saw.

“This obstacle course is an exciting approach to the pentathlon. You can feel right away which muscle groups we haven’t used before, but we need them here,” said Gergo Bruckmann

“To be honest, I really liked it. As a child, I climbed trees and jumped through everything, so I enjoyed it too.”

Gergo Salga, 23, expressed some doubts about the obstacle discipline, but is open to the idea.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about whether I’m going to continue my pentathlon after changing the ride. I can’t answer that yet, but it was good, interesting and enjoyable.”

Budapest 20220615 Pentathletes OCR obstacle course training Sziget Grund photo Tumbász Hédi TUM National Sport In the picture: Bruckmann Gergõ, Bárány Péter, Salga Gergõ
Budapest 20220615 Pentathletes OCR obstacle course training Sziget Grund photo Tumbász Hédi TUM National Sport In the picture: Bruckmann Gergõ, Bárány Péter, Salga Gergõ

Olympians Akos Kallai and Janos Martinek, who won two gold medals in modern pentathlon at Seoul 1988, observed the action with a keen eye, as well as Sandor Karman, competition manager of the Hungarian Modern Pentathlon Association.

Karman admitted to having serious concerns about the proposed fifth discipline, but like many of the athletes who took part, he was encouraged by the event.

“I didn’t feel that it was possible to safely set up obstacles in a race, but I am happy to see that there will be a solution, and it is not as deplorable as I thought it would be.

“I think we will be able to adapt to that, there will probably be races over the summer where we can show the juniors a little bit what to expect if they want to be pentathletes.”

Photo credit:Nemzeti Sport/Tumbász Hédi

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

UIPMBudapest Hungaryobstacle coursemodern pentathlonParis 2024

Recent Articles

Ski federation presidential election under legal appeal

Austria, Croatia, Germany and Switzerland are appealing the proceedings to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) contending that “democratic principles” were not followed in an election won by Johan Eliasch as the lone candidate. FIS contends the May 26 election was held in “strict compliance with the FIS Statutes and Swiss law”

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will induct the 2022 Hall of Fame class on Friday

Big names like Michael Phelps, Mia Hamm, Michelle Kwan and the late Pat Summitt are among this year’s inductees as well as many other deserving figures in the Olympic world.

Tamás Aján and Nicu Vlad given lifetime suspension from weightlifting

The two former officials were sanctioned for activities related to anti-doping rules violations over an extended period of time. The case brought weightlifting unwanted attention and helped place its spot on the Olympic sports program in jeopardy.

The winds of the World Cup are already beginning to blow in the USA, Mexico and Canada after the announcement of the 16 host cities

On the same day, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile formalize their interest in organizing the 2030 Centennial World Cup and trust FIFA’s approval

Los aires de la Copa del Mundo ya empiezan a soplar en USA, México y Canadá tras anuncio de las 16 ciudades sedes

Mismo día Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay y Chile formalizan su interés de organizar el Mundial del Centenario de 2030 y confían en visto bueno de FIFA