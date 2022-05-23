FIFA to name host cities for 2026 World Cup on June 16

FILE PHOTO: Kids hold an American flag during the national anthems before Toronto FC play D.C. United in their MLS soccer match, at BMO Field, a venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

FIFA has announced they will reveal the host cities from the FIFA 2026 World Cup on June 16. This will be the first World Cup to be hosted by three countries.

Canada, the United States and Mexico will all serve as host countries from the 2026 edition of world football’s crowning tournament.

There are currently 22 candidate host cities under consideration, 16 of them in the United States and three each in Canada and Mexico. FIFA will likely pick eight to 12 cities in the United States and four to six in Canada and Mexico to host the 48 participating countries.

The United States last hosted the FIFA World Cup in 1994, while Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1986. Canada has never hosted before.

The 22 candidate host cities are Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Edmonton, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington/Baltimore.