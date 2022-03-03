Russian and Belarusian athletes excluded from 2022 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival

2022 Beijing Olympics - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Flag bearers Olga Fatkulina of the Russian Olympic Committee and Vadim Shipachev of the Russian Olympic Committee lead their delegation during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A decision from the Executive Committee of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) has barred Russian and Belarusian athletes and team officials from participating in the 2022 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival.

The EOC noted it stood in “solidarity with Ukraine” and gave its full support to the recommendations put forth by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in regards to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international sport.

An announcement of the decision read, “Russian and Belarus athletes and officials will no longer participate in the forthcoming 2022 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) to be held in Vuokatti, Finland, from 20-25 March.”

“The EOC recognizes that the IOC statement did make exceptional provisions for organizers of events due to take place at very short notice. However, in order to safeguard the well-being of such young athletes, as well as protect the integrity of the event, the EOC believes Russian and Belarusian athletes should not compete in Vuokatti in any capacity.”

A child attends an anti-war protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Munich, Germany, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

“The EOC takes this decision with reluctance due to the exceptional young age of the affected athletes. However, as the IOC stated, ‘This is a dilemma which cannot be solved.’”

It was also confirmed the continental sports body had made the decision in tandem with local organizers and other relevant stakeholders.

Vuokatti 2022 will become the first multi-sports games to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) decided to allow the two nations’ athletes to compete as neutrals at the rapidly nearing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The exclusion of Russia and Belarus will create an interesting footnote in sports history as both countries have technically already won medals at the youth competition.

Participants of a friendly ice hockey game, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, pose for a picture after the game in Strelna on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia December 29, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Following the postponement of the event last year, the ice hockey tournament was scheduled for December, while the remainder of the competition was scheduled for March. Russia and Belarus both earned a spot on the podium during the ice hockey tournament, with Belarus taking a silver medal after losing a match to the host, Finland.

With both countries now excluded from taking part in the youth multi-sports games the status of those medals remains unclear. The status of Ukrainian participation in the remainder of the event also remains uncertain, with the EOC providing no additional information in that regard.

The biennial youth sporting event for European nations is scheduled to resume on March 20, and run until March 25.