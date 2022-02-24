Podium protests? Visible human rights symbols? New athlete advocacy guidelines bring about potential for radical change at the Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games mascot Perry poses ahead of the Commonwealth Games baton relay launch, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) introduced new Athlete Advocacy Guiding Principles on Wednesday that open the door to greater athlete expression at the Commonwealth Games.

The guiding principles center around three key points. The first is the recognition of athletes as inspirational leaders, agents of change, advocates for integrity, ambassadors for respect, impartiality and non-discrimination by the CGF.

Second, is the allowance of positive athlete expression in line with the CGF values of Humanity, Equality and Destiny. The CGF also stated its support of freedom of expression, as well as voicing its trust, respect, and understanding for athletes who choose to express themselves in line with the organization’s values.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, is the caveat that all athlete expression is subject to the CGF Charter of Good Conduct.

Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Manchester City v Chelsea - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - May 29, 2021 General view of players kneeling in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the match Pool via REUTERS/Susana Vera

The principles were created under the supervision of the CGF Athletes Advisory Commission (AAC) in collaboration with an international expert working group. The AAC will also reach out and engage with the athlete commissions of national commonwealth games associations (CGA) to provide clarity on the guiding principles.

While no specific forms of athlete expression were mentioned in the CGF’s announcement, The Guardian reports athletes will be allowed to wear clothing, armbands and badges on the podium to support social justice causes.

It was also reported athletes will be allowed to raise a fist on the podium in solidarity with calls and protests for racial equality. This would represent a significant difference between the CGF’s guiding principles and the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) guidelines and rules surrounding demonstrations on the podium.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's Shot Put - Medal Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – August 1, 2021. Silver medallist, Raven Saunders of the United States gestures on the podium REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

As part of the introduction in the formal version of the guiding principles, CGF AAC Chair and Executive Board member Brendan Williams wrote, “this is not a protest policy, rather principles that encourage tolerance, respect and understanding.”

He commented on the announcement, saying, “I am proud we are unveiling our Athletes Advocacy Guiding Principles today. This is the result of a vast amount of work from many dedicated people.”

The CGF Athletes Advisory Commission is fully committed to strengthening the athlete voice and amplifying the views of our athletes. These guiding principles seek to encourage tolerance and understanding. Advocacy at its best is clear, positive, meaningful and most importantly respectful of others.”

2022 Beijing Olympics - Skeleton - National Sliding Centre, Yanqing District, Beijing, China - February 11, 2022. Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine holds a sign with a message reading 'No war in Ukraine'. IOC/OBS/Handout via Reuters

He concluded, “our role in the coming months is to ensure the Guidelines are clearly understood by athletes and implemented for the good of everyone involved in Commonwealth Sport.”

CGF President Dame Louise Martin also spoke on the unveiling of the guiding principles. She stated, “it is the belief of the CGF that athlete advocacy and activism humanizes, rather than politicizes, sport.”

“Under the guidance of CGF Athletes Advisory Commission Chair Brendan Williams, I am proud of our approach to help strengthen the athlete voice. We want to encourage the positive, not police the negative.”

She concluded, “ultimately we trust our athletes as inspirational leaders who make a positive impact in everything they do.”