Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko tests positive for steroids

Hunko becomes the third Olympian with a positive doping test during the Beijing Games

By
Jim Reindel
February 18, 2022
jim.reindel@aroundtherings.com
2022 Beijing Olympics - Bobsleigh - Women's Monobob Official Training - National Sliding Centre, Beijing, China - February 11, 2022. Lidiia Hunko of Ukraine in action during training. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
2022 Beijing Olympics - Bobsleigh - Women's Monobob Official Training - National Sliding Centre, Beijing, China - February 11, 2022. Lidiia Hunko of Ukraine in action during training. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Beijing 2022 Olympics now has its third confirmed case of doping. Lidiia Hunko a Ukrainian bobsleigher has tested positive for an anabolic steroid.

The results released by the International Testing Agency (ITA) stated her sample, taken on February 14, contained dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone.

The 28-year-old monobob sledder finished 20th in last week’s inaugural monobob competition. She has been provisionally suspended.

It is the third case of a failed doping test at these Winter Games, and the second involving an athlete from Ukraine.

Hunko’s fellow countrywoman cross-country skier Valentina Kaminska also tested positive for anabolic steroids and two other banned substances, while Iranian skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki had Beijing’s first positive result.

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 17, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee falls during her performance. REUTERS/Phil Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 17, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee falls during her performance. REUTERS/Phil Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Beijing Games have been dominated by the doping case of Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva, but her positive test was on a sample taken at the Russian Championships in December 2021, the results of which only became aware during the Beijing Games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled earlier this week she could continue to skate in the Olympics, however the teenager fell several times in her free skate on Thursday and dropped from first to fourth, just missing out on a potential medal.


