Former governor of Tokyo passes away at the age of 89

The former governor of Tokyo Shintaro Ishihara has passed away at the age of 89 after a bout with pancreatic cancer.
Ishihara was a key part of Tokyo’s winning bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, although he was not the governor when the Games were held last year.
He became Tokyo governor in 1999 and won four terms, but abruptly quit in 2012 to form a new political party. Ishihara would leave politics two years later.
He had a very tumultuous tenure as Tokyo’s governor and made several controversial comments about China, the LGBTQ community, women and foreigners.
After the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed roughly 20,000 Japanese citizens, Ishihara said it was “divine punishment for Japanese egoism.”
He also proposed Tokyo buy islands in the East China Sea, and raised over $19 million to do so. This set off tensions with China and led to anti-Japanese protests and boycotts throughout China.
Ishihara responded by saying at a 2014 news conference, “It’s those guys who are trying to cause a clash, entering Japanese territories with their Chinese ships.”
He also felt Japan should have nuclear weapons as a deterrent to China and North Korea.