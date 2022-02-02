Former governor of Tokyo passes away at the age of 89

FILE PHOTO: Governor of Tokyo, Shintaro Ishihara holds a news conference after the Tokyo bid committee presented the city of Tokyo's candidature for the 2016 Olympic Games to IOC members during the 121st IOC session in Copenhagen October 2, 2009. The IOC will decide the host of the 2016 Summer Olympics later today. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski /File Photo

The former governor of Tokyo Shintaro Ishihara has passed away at the age of 89 after a bout with pancreatic cancer.

Ishihara was a key part of Tokyo’s winning bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, although he was not the governor when the Games were held last year.

He became Tokyo governor in 1999 and won four terms, but abruptly quit in 2012 to form a new political party. Ishihara would leave politics two years later.

He had a very tumultuous tenure as Tokyo’s governor and made several controversial comments about China, the LGBTQ community, women and foreigners.

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara waves to voters during his stumping tour for Sunday's Tokyo gubernatorial election in Tokyo April 7, 2007. Nationalist Tokyo Governor Ishihara holds first place in the contest to lead the nation's capital, the most closely watched of a series of local polls on Sunday expected to provide clues to a national election in July, a newspaper survey showed. REUTERS/Issei Kato /File Photo

After the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed roughly 20,000 Japanese citizens, Ishihara said it was “divine punishment for Japanese egoism.”

He also proposed Tokyo buy islands in the East China Sea, and raised over $19 million to do so. This set off tensions with China and led to anti-Japanese protests and boycotts throughout China.

Ishihara responded by saying at a 2014 news conference, “It’s those guys who are trying to cause a clash, entering Japanese territories with their Chinese ships.”

He also felt Japan should have nuclear weapons as a deterrent to China and North Korea.