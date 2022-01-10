China unveils first ever high-speed livestreaming studio for international press

A train conductor wearing protective gear following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak stands next to a train during a government-organised media tour to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics venues in Zhangjiakou, at Qinghe railway station in Beijing, China December 20, 2021. Picture taken December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The world’s first express train incorporating a studio powered by 5G technology has been launched in preparation for the Olympics in Beijing next month.

China Media Group and China Railway unveiled the new state-of-the-art livestreaming studio on the high-speed railway line connecting the Chinese capital Beijing with Olympic co-host city Zhangjiakou.

The 5G express train runs at a speed of 350 kilometer-per-hour, covering the 180 kilometer distance between the cities in just 30 minutes.

The custom studio was designed specifically for the high-speed rail environment. Complete with staging and lighting, the studio will be available for the press covering the games offering an ability for international transmissions and live reports.

The train will transport athletes, journalists and staff between the three competition zones of Yanqing, Beijing and Zhangjiakou during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.