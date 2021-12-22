A new “Cathedral” to rise in Milan

Image provided by: Populous

It was announced by Italian football clubs, AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano, that a design titled “The Cathedral” has been selected as the design for the clubs’ next stadium.

Currently, both clubs occupy the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, generally referred to as San Siro. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza was the stadium chosen by Milano Cortina 2026 organizers to host the opening ceremonies of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Despite the construction of a new stadium nearby, those plans have reportedly remained unaltered.

However, it may prove difficult for the organizers of the 2026 Winter Olympics to resist a move to the soon to be constructed sporting “Cathedral” though, as the area will see a vast upgrade into a district dedicated completely to sport and leisure according to AC Milan.

Plans for “The Cathedral” include a pedestrian-only district with 50,000 square meters of new green area, both indoor and outdoor sporting and leisure facilities, underground parking, and a state-of-the-art new stadium. The design of the new stadium was reportedly inspired by two iconic Milanese buildings, the Duomo di Milano and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele.

The stadium and surrounding district will be developed by Populous. The company has previous experience in building sporting cathedrals, as it developed Wembley Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Climate Pledge Arena, and both the Sydney 2000 and London 2012 Olympic Stadiums.

Paolo Scaroni, President at AC Milan, had the following to say about the new project, “the new San Siro will be the most beautiful stadium in the world for its strong identity and recognizability. An attractive arena, accessible and sustainable for the city of Milan that will facilitate the growth of the clubs and their global competitiveness.”

Alessandro Antonello, Corporate CEO at FC Internazionale, added “the New Stadium of Milan will be in an extra-contemporary green area that can be lived all year round. The new district for sport and leisure and its 50,000 sq. m. park will make San Siro the go-to neighborhood for sport and entertainment.”

Christopher Lee, Managing Director EMEA at Populous, predicted the project’s legacy, saying, “the Cathedral is set to become one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.”

“It will be a modern home to legendary clubs AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano and will become the heart of a new neighborhood. It will celebrate the cultural heritage of Milan and it will be enjoyed by the Milanese population for many generations to come. A stadium of Milan and for Milan.”

If that prediction rings true, the allure of “The Cathedral” may prove too hard to resist for Milano Cortina 2026 organizers. Construction on the venue could finish before the Italian city plays host to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Scaroni recently told the Associated Press that “work could start at the end of next year, when the planning details are all finished. So seeing as that’s 2022, I add two years of work and say 2024.”

He added, “it’s too early, however, to give a schedule for the works and for the end of the construction project.”

Regardless of whether or not the construction of Milan’s newest cathedral is finished, the city will host the 2026 Winter Olympics from February 6 to February 22, 2026.