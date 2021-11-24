Diplomatic Olympic Boycott Called “Silly Show” in China

A screen displays a CCTV state media news broadcast showing Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, in Beijing, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics is yet another attempt to embarrass China by a western bloc of nations says an editorial in the Nov. 24 issue of China Global Times.

“It will be a silly show if the Five Eyes Alliance conducts a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. If the US wants to bring the differences between major powers to the Olympics, let it be. China has no reason to feel uncomfortable”, CGT Editor in Chief Hu Xijin says in the latest installment of his “Hu Says” commentaries on foreign policy issues.

Hu takes a firm pro-government position in his commentaries. The English language on line publication is supported by the state and is not available within the PRC.

“But if the Five Eyes wants to mar it with something regrettable, that just reveals the narrow mindedness of the alliance, in using sports as political fodder, how could China be embarrassed?”

“If the U.S. wants to bring differences between the major powers with China to the Olympics, let it be,” says Hu.

The five eyes alliance Hu references includes the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand. Formed 80 years ago, the alliance is aimed at high levels of cooperation and collaboration on matters of intelligence.

While there has been increasing talk among the five eyes nations about a diplomatic boycott of China during the Games in February, none has taken action yet. U.S. President Joseph Biden said the U.S. is considering the option as part of global criticism against China over human rights issues.

What exactly is a diplomatic boycott and whether it would have any impact on China are questions those in power are having to answer. The U.S. Congress has resolutions under review that could lead to legislative action in these final weeks to Beijing 2022. Opening ceremony is Feb. 4.

In the CGT editorial Hu suggests that if Biden did come to the Beijing Olympics, the size of the delegation could be an issue, representing a threat to the fight against the coronavirus in China.

So far, Russian President Vladimir Putin is the best-known head of state to make plans to be in Bejing for the Olympics. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in his Nov. 23 media briefing that Putin had accepted the invitation by President Xi Jinping to attend. Zhao said that a joint announcement of the Putin visit will be made once details are confirmed.

In its report about the Putin trip in February, the CGT offers it’s unabashed perspective confronting critics of China.

“The planned trip also demonstrates Russia’s firm support to China at major international events and the country’s support for the Olympic cause, which is in sharp contrast to a few Western leaders who are politicizing sports by mulling a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and ruining the Olympic spirit,” says the CGT reporting attributed to unnamed analysts.

The Global Times article:

