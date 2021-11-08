Tahiti selected as host of 2027 Pacific Games

Beach Soccer Football - FIFA Beach World Cup Russia 2021 - Quarter-Final - Tahiti v Japan - Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium, Moscow, Russia - August 26, 2021 Tahiti's Gervais Chan-Kat celebrates scoring a goal with teammates REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Tahiti will host the 2027 Pacific Games, the 18th edition of the continental event.

The Pacific Games Council’s 22 members voted for Tahiti’s bid over Vanuatu at the General Assembly on November 7.

The French Polynesian Government said in a statement the candidate bid for French Polynesia was unanimously supported by all political classes, and is a strong commitment of Polynesian public institutions and a strong demonstration of unity.

Tahiti previously hosted the Pacific Games in 1971 and 1999. Vanuatu has never hosted the Pacific Games, but did host the Pacific Mini Games in 2017.

The Solomon Islands will play host for the first time in 2023 after winning their bid against Tahiti.

Twenty-four countries and over 4,500 athletes are expected to compete at the 2027 Pacific Games.