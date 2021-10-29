Alejandro Blanco to preside over the Spanish Olympic Committee until 2025 to complete 20 years in office

Alejandro Blanco, presidente del Comité Olímpico Español / SEBASTIÁN FEST

Alejandro Blanco already knows that he will preside over the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) until 2025, which will be 20 years in office.

As reported this Friday by the COE, Blanco was the only one to present his candidacy for the period 2021-2025. It will be Blanco’s fourth consecutive re-election after 2009, 2013 and 2017.

A COE communiqué assures that Blanco “has the unanimous support of the 35 Olympic federations, who have presented their respective endorsements in his favor as they did in previous electoral processes, and of the vast majority of the non-Olympic federations.”

The COE Electoral Board will meet on November 4 to finish examining the candidacy and proclaim Blanco as president.

“The most important thing I would highlight is the 100″, support of the Olympic Federations, just as in 2017″, Blanco told Around the Rings.

Other goals until 2025?

“In these four years I point to a development of the model of sport in Spain. To educate in values and sustainability, to the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Center and a Sports Medicine Research Center. And, also, to the international development of the program with refugees that we have been promoting for some time already”.

Blanco’s main political objective for the next four years is to host the Winter Olympic Games, for which Spain is bidding jointly with the regions of Catalonia and Aragon for 2030. A Games in the Pyrenees with urban sports in Barcelona and Zaragoza.

Spain delivered a solid performance at the recent Tokyo 2020 Games, with 17 medals in total: three gold, eight silver and six bronze.

With a degree in Sports Science, Blanco comes from the world of judo, where he reached the category of dan black belt, in addition to working as a coach and referee.

