“Mixed Zone” podcast: Sporting events still searching for definitive vaccination protocol heading into 2022

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Vaccination policies are under review around the world as sporting events search for a winning formula to keep everyone safe while trying to get back to as close to normal as possible.

Organizers for the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama in July want it to be the first major sporting event held under the new normal. But will it happen?

Around the Rings founder Ed Hula and managing editor Gerard Farek discuss these issues and the latest on the election for a new president of the International Canoe Federation during this week’s edition of the “Mixed Zone” podcast.

A Spanish version, “Zona Mixta”, with Sebastián Fest, editor-in-chief of Around the Rings, and Miguel Hernández, Around the Rings writer, will also be published on a weekly basis.

