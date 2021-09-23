Wheelchair basketball reinstated to the Paris 2024 sports program but with some strings attached

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Wheelchair Basketball - Men's Gold Medal Match - United States vs Japan - Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan - September 5, 2021. Matt Scott of the United States in action REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Wheelchair basketball is back into the sports program for the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Wednesday the conditional reinstatement of the sport.

According to the IPC, wheelchair basketball was originally removed from the Paris 2024 sports program back in January 2020, “due to the IWBF’s continued failure to comply with the IPC Athlete Classification Code.”

However, it was provisioned that wheelchair basketball could be reinstated to the Paris 2024 sports program if the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) took action to align the sport with the current IPC Athlete Classification Code by August 31, 2021.

In a statement along with today’s announcement of reinstatement, IPC President Andrew Parsons said, “The IPC is pleased with the significant progress made by the IWBF over the last six months in its efforts to achieve Code compliance.

“Due to the ambitiousness of the IWBF’s implementation plan, it is reasonable and necessary for some conditions to be attached to the Board’s compliance decision. The conditions are designed to provide assurance that the implementation plan is being followed, and to provide support to IWBF where necessary. The conditions will require ongoing collaboration, transparency and co-operation between IWBF and the IPC. This has been integral in reaching this point and will remain so for the success of the implementation plan.

“The expectation now from the IPC is that the IWBF’s membership, and particularly the athletes, are kept informed about the progress and any further changes made to classification. The IPC will always support the IWBF in its work to further develop its classification systems. We look forward to this successful working relationship continuing and this being the beginning of a new chapter.”

The conditions outlined by the IPC for wheelchair basketball’s reinstatement to the Paralympic Games sports program are the “IWBF effectively and thoroughly actioning its implementation plan for the new 2021 Classification Rules, as well as actioning its stated future plans with regards classification; IWBF assessing all internationally classified wheelchair basketball players against the new minimum impairment criteria included in the Classification Rules within the transition period (ending on 31 December 2022),” and “full collaboration, cooperation and transparency with IPC and its members regarding the ongoing actions including quarterly reporting (beginning from December 2021), and engagement of IPC personnel within the training and classification reassessments.”

The IPC also warned that failure to meet the conditions outlined above could result in sanctions against the IWBF.

Speaking on wheelchair basketball’s reinstatement, IWBF President Ulf Mehrens said, “We are thankful that IPC has recognised the extensive work that has been done to update our rules and ensure they are aligned with the IPC’s Code and are pleased with the progress IWBF has made so far to become code compliant.”

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Wheelchair Basketball - Men's Gold Medal Match - United States vs Japan - Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan - September 5, 2021. General view during the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington

“To have wheelchair basketball reinstated onto the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games programme is important not only for our members whose goal it is to compete in a Paralympics, but it is invaluable for the sport to be showcased in one of the biggest global sporting celebrations allowing us to capture and inspire future generations.

“Classification is the cornerstone to all Para sport and for wheelchair basketball it is no different. It is the responsibility of IWBF to make sure that the high standards of classification for the sport of wheelchair basketball have a fair and transparent Classification system that meets the IPC Athlete Classification Code and International Standards.”

The changes made to the IWBF Classification Rules and Regulations will come into effect on October 1, 2021.

All international wheelchair basketball players will be assessed within the new classification code and regulations by December 2022.

Wheelchair Basketball is one of six sports to have featured at every edition of the Summer Paralympic Games. The sport is generally regarded as one of the most popular para sports internationally.

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are slated to be held from August 28 to September 8, 2024.