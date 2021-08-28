Mitsubishi the newest official partner of the 2023 Pan American Games – Sponsor Spotlight

Mitsubishi is an official sponsor of Santiago 2023 (Panam Sports)

Japanese car manufacturer Mitsubishi Motors became the latest official partner this week of the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Mitsubishi, which has a thirty-year history of manufacturing its cars in Chile, will provide more than 600 of its vehicles to Games organizers as part of the sponsorship. The vehicles will be used to move around the over 8,000 athletes, as well as thousands of coaches and officials, between Games venues.

“Having an international brand such as Mitsubishi in the Official Sponsor category is a source of pride for the Games”, said Santiago 2023 Executive Director, Felipe De Pablo. “This type of alliance reinforces the interest that this event is awakening in the different national and international industries and the priority that exists for being part of the largest multisport event that our country has ever had”.

Santiago 2023 Commercial & Marketing Director Juan Carlos Chamy added: “This confirms that the greatest companies are motivated by the beautiful purpose offered by Santiago 2023. It is key for the operation to have all the technology, security and guarantees that Mitsubishi offers for the transport of our Pan American and Para-Pan American family. Reaching this agreement with more than two years to the Games gives us great satisfaction”.

The 2023 Pan American Games are scheduled to take place from October 20-November 5 two years from now.

Russian social network VK a national supporter of 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

VK sponsoring 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup (FIFA)

Social media company VK has been designated a national supporter of the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, as announced by FIFA on Tuesday.

Fully named ‘Vkontakte’, which translates to ‘in contact’, VK is the largest social networking service among Europeans with more than 97 million monthly users. While it is available in multiple languages, it is predominantly used by Russian speakers in Russia itself, Eastern Europe and Eurasia.

Fans of the Beach Soccer World Cup have been able to follow developments throughout the tournament on FIFA’s official VK page.

“Fans in Russia followed the 2018 FIFA World Cup action closely on our VK channel and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with VK at this exciting beach soccer event,” said FIFA Director of Marketing Jean-François Pathy. “VK is uniquely positioned to engage with the enthusiastic local Russian audience and to amplify the excitement through our growing digital fan base.”

Ivan Smelyanskiy, the Chief Marketing Officer at VK, further elaborated on how VK is improving the competition’s fan engagement. “We create engaging mechanics that help fans feel as much excitement as possible from the event. For other sporting events, VK has released emoji statuses with flags of the competing teams, which have been used millions of times by engaged fans”, he said.

“We are once again offering – this time to beach sports fans – ways for users to share their excitement and find out about important events, all on one platform”.

The ongoing FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is taking place between August 19-29. Other national supporters of the event are ticketing operator Kassir.ru and insurance giant Sogaz.

Street League Skateboarding picks up two new sponsors and four new broadcasting partners

Street League Skateboarding (SLS) added two new sponsorships and four media partnerships to its roster ahead of the SLS 2021 Championship Tour, which kicks off on Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pro Open Barcelona (SLS)

The professional skateboarding league, which counts several Olympic participants and medalists among its athletes, revealed that telecom provider Visible and video game Skater XL will be its new partners for this year’s edition of the Tour. Visible will be the event’s presenting partner, and Skater XL will help with spectator engagement by letting fans virtually compete on SLS courses.

Founding partner Monster Energy, as well as existing sponsors NHS, Tech Deck and True Skate have likewise renewed their support of the SLS Championship Tour.

SLS has additionally brought on four new broadcasting partners for its flagship event, in a show of increased interest in skateboarding since it debuted as an Olympic sport in Tokyo.

Streaming service DAZN will now hold exclusive rights to the Tour in Italy, Japan and Spain, while networks MCS and Fox Sports will have rights for France and Australia respectively. In most other countries, video giant YouTube will air the Tour live for the first time, free of charge.

Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment – SLS’ parent company – said of the new partnerships: “With interest in our sport at an all-time high, we’re ready to deliver the world’s best skateboarding competition to more audiences than ever before. SLS’s media and corporate partners are critical to our success, allowing us to continue to push the envelope, and create a product that appeals to skate fans around the globe.”

After the SLS 2021 Championship Tour kicks off in Salt Lake City from August 27-28, it will then move to Miami, Florida between October 23-24, and culminate in Jacksonville, Florida on November 13-14.

Prudential announces partnership with USA Climbing

Financial services firm Prudential has announced a new partnership with the United States’ federation for Olympic sports climbing, USA Climbing.

Known for its iconic logo featuring the Rock of Gibraltar, Prudential will support the U.S. national sport climbing team’s training, talent acquisition and travel for international competitions as part of the deal. It will also be involved in elevating the team’s international profile.

“Bringing together the sport of climbing and Prudential’s iconic Rock represents the strength and resilience it takes to shatter boundaries,” said Susan Somersille Johnson, Prudential’s chief marketing officer. “It takes a huge amount of discipline, dynamism and daring to dream big to compete for the first time on the world’s biggest athletic stage.”

“Our partnership with Prudential is a milestone for us as it takes USA Climbing and our athletes to new heights and diverse audiences well beyond our sport,” added Marc Norman, USA Climbing’s chief executive officer. “There is so much synergy between climbing and what Prudential stands for: both emphasize agility, speed, and teamwork for peak performance.”

Prudential’s sponsorship will notably include partnerships with the first four athletes representing the United States at the Games– Men’s Combined silver medalist Nathaniel Coleman, Brooke Raboutou, Kyra Condie and Colin Duffy.

