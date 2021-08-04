Greek artistic swimming team eliminated from competition in Tokyo due to covid-19

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Artistic swimming - Women's Duet Free Routine - Preliminary Round - Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Evangelia Papazoglou of Greece and Evangelia Platanioti of Greece during their performance. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The Greek artistic swimming team won’t be competing in Tokyo after four athletes and one team official tested positive for Covid-19.

Tokyo 2020 announced on Wednesday that the five people with Covid had been moved from the Olympic Village to a quarantine facility on Tuesday. The remaining seven people in the team, some of whom had been determined to have been in close contact with those infected, were transferred from the Village to another facility.

Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya confirmed that none of the athletes took part in the duet competition on Tuesday. He added that they are no longer eligible to participate in the team event.

Evangelia Platanioti and her partner, Evangelia Papazoglou, had advanced out of the preliminary round on Monday.

The organizing committee said on Wednesday that 29 more people associated with the Tokyo Olympics had tested positive for Covid, bringing the overall number to 323 since July 1. Most of the cases are contractors and staff and not athletes.

Takaya said the numbers so far are “within our expectations”.

The latest testing figures, which are from July 1 to August 2, show 35 positive cases from more than 42,000 tests given to those arriving at the airports, a positivity rate of 0.08 percent.

There have now been more than 500,000 screening tests performed on stakeholders with 105 coming back positive, a rate of 0.02 percent. Those percentages have stayed steady throughout the Games.

