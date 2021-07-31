Kenyan sprinter Odhiambo provisionally suspended for alleged anti-doping rules violation





The International Testing Association asserts an apparent anti-doping rules violation against Kenyan Athletics sprinter Mark Odhiambo.

The ITA has informed that a sample collected from the Kenyan athlete has returned an adverse analytical finding for the anabolic steroids Mestasterone and Metabolites.

It was during an out of competition control on July 28th that the sample was collected with results reported by the WADA-accredited laboratory earlier today. Odhiambo was expected to compete in the men’s 100m first round heats at Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

The 28-year-old sprinter from Nairobi was informed of the findings and has been provisionally suspended until a resolution meets the World Anti-Doping Code and the IOC’s anti-doping rules.

Odhiambo is challenging the provisional suspension and the case has been referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Athletes have the right to request analysis of a B-Sample.

The Kenyan athlete was to make his first Olympic appearance in Tokyo.

Odhiambo competed at the London 2017 world championships in both the 100m and 200m events, but failed to advance past the first rounds clocking times of 10.37 and 20.74 respectively.

His performance improved at the recent 2021 World Relays in Poland where his team finished second in the 4x200m relay posting a time of 1:24.26.

Odhiambo has trained with American coach Owen Anderson since 2018.

The Kenyan athlete works in human resources at a national postal service company in Kenya, as he has no sponsors, to support his athletic career.