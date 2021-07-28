Around the Rings founder discusses key aspects of Tokyo 2020 in interview with MSNBC: “A very hollow experience” with no spectators in the stands

Ed Hula, host of the “Tokyo Report” podcast, talks with MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian about whether the pandemic has destroyed sports.

Australian star Kerevi lauds Olympic rugby sevens experience: “I’m still pinching myself that I’m here at an Olympic Games.”

The decorated Fiji-born center, 27, is a star in 15-a-side rugby and plays professionally in Japan.

Youth Olympics winner Moneta inspires a nation and his team to a historic Olympic rugby bronze

“This bronze medal is for all the children who are playing the game in Argentina and all the fans who love rugby around the world.”

Djokovic leads protest and twists the arm of Tokyo 2020 tennis organizers

The world number one, along with Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, got the tournament to delay the start of the day for 3pm. “The conditions are brutal, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Djokovic lidera la protesta y tuerce el brazo de los organizadores del tenis de Tokio 2020

El número uno del mundo, junto con Alexander Zverev y Daniil Medvedev, logró que el torneo retrasara el inicio de la jornada para las tres de la tarde. “Las condiciones son brutales, nunca vi algo igual”