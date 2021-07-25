World number one Rahm out of Olympic golf tournament after testing positive for COVID-19

Two of golf’s marquee names, and most colorful personalities, are out of the Olympic golf tournament following COVID-19 positive tests.

Jon Rahm, 26, and Bryson DeChambeau, 27, the previous two U.S. Open champions, will not tee off in Thursday’s opening round at Kasumigaseki Country Club due to their positive cases, which were discovered within a matter of hours. The Spaniard Rahm is the world’s top ranked player and DeChambeau sixth, according to the official World Golf Ranking.

Golf - The 149th Open Championship - Royal St George's, Sandwich, Britain - July 18, 2021 Spain's Jon Rahm hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the final round REUTERS/Lee Smith

Both players were making their Olympic debuts, golf having returned to the Games at Rio 2016, after a 112-year absence.

Rahm tested positive in the final testing protocol before leaving for the Tokyo Games, according to the International Golf Federation.

The Spanish golf star is dealing with COVID-19 misfortune for the second time in two months, having also tested positive while playing in the Memorial Tournament in Ohio in June. A tournament official advised him of the unfortunate news just moments after he walked off the 18th green possessing a six-shot lead after three rounds. He was forced to withdraw immediately with Sunday’s final round remaining, abruptly ending his chances for what was likely a sixth PGA Tour victory.

Rahm dealt with last month’s bad news positively and professionally.

“This is one of those things that happens in life, one of those moments where how we respond to a setback defines us as people,” Rahm wrote in a statement later that day. “I’m very thankful that my family and I are all OK. I will take all of the necessary precautions to be safe and healthy, and I look forward to returning to the golf course as soon as possible.”

Rahm won his U.S. Open title at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York last month in a comeback of sorts as he was only two weeks removed from his coronavirus case and major setback at the Memorial.

In Rahm’s absence, Adri Arnaus becomes Spain’s only competitor in the men’s tournament. The Spanish Olympic Committee said there was not enough time to get a player to compete in Tokyo given the health countermeasures. Spain fared well at the 2016 Olympic tournament with Rafael Cabrera finishing tied for fifth, and Sergio Garcia, tied for eighth.

DeChambeau reportedly tested positive in his final screening before departing the U.S. for Tokyo. His withdrawal allows for American alternate and 2016 Olympian Patrick Reed to join the U.S. squad of four players. Reed finished tied for 11th in Rio 2016. Last Sunday’s British Open champion Colin Morikawa, former world number one Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele round out the American squad.

Golf - The 149th Open Championship - Royal St George's, Sandwich, Britain - July 18, 2021 Bryson DeChambeau of the U.S. in action on the 18th during the final round REUTERS/Paul Childs

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” DeChambeau said in a statement. “Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”

Great Britain’s Justin Rose, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar of the U.S. won gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the Rio 2016 tournament. However, none will be competing in Tokyo among the field of 60, all failing to qualify to represent their countries for a second Olympic Games.

The men’s Olympic golf tournament opens with the first round at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday, the historic course located about 65 kilometers northwest of central Tokyo.

