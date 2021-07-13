31st SEA Games 2021 postponed to year 2022

The SEA Games Federation which met today agreed to postpone the organization of the 31st SEA Games 2021 to year 2022. The 31st SEA Games was earlier scheduled from 21 November – 2 December 2021.

The SEA Games Federation members praised the work done thus far by the Vietnam Organising Committee but took note of the current conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic in the South-East Asian region.

A new date will now be determined by the SEA Games Federation Council.

Olympic Council of Malaysia

8 July 2021

Kuala Lumpur



