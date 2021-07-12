Samsung Looks for Love in London Olympics

(ATR) Olympic sponsor Samsung says the London Olympics will be a "golden moment" for the brand in the U.K.

Samsung Vice President Gyehyun Kwon tells Around the Rings that through its partnership with London 2012, double digit gains in U.K. consumer awareness are possible. Highlight of the Samsung London program will be its sponsorship of the U.K.-wide Olympic Torch Relay.

"We want to be recognized by the British people as the preferred and most loved brand," said Kwon about the impact of the torch relay sponsorship.

Kwon spoke to ATR Monday just after the launch of David Beckham as the ambassador for the "Samsung Olympic Experience". The event at Canary Wharf in East London also marked the start of the application process to become one of the runners nominated by Samsung for the 81-day relay.

The first nominee, 18-year old athlete Gabriella Rosaje, actually chosen by Beckham, was presented at the ceremony. Rosaje is active in four sports: athletics, taekwando, football and netball. From Bermondsey, not far from Canary Wharf, she is known for her work mentoring youngsters in sport.

"She's such a special young lady," said Beckham from the stage.

"She's got athletic ability from such a young age, but what is really special about her is what she does for others and spends so much time with them. That is why she is my nomination for this," Beckham said, adding that he connected with the fact that, like her, he grew up in the city as well.

Also speaking at launch was Team GB Olympic hopeful Zara Phillips, who joins Beckham as a Samsung ambassador. Clumsily, she apologized for not pronouncing "Samsung" correctly while actually getting it right. Phillips said Samsung technology will put the Olympics in reach of everyone.

Among Samsung plans for the 2012 Olympics is the aim to make next summer's games the first "smart" Olympics – referencing the company’s line of smartphones.

Consumers with a smartphone will be able to view live events happening in London, from all over the UK through their Samsung device.

"We will support the U.K. to participate through our wireless technology. We will let all the U.K. citizens enjoy all their matches through their devices."

Kwon says steps are being taken to make sure mobile phone networks are able to handle the load next year.

"This is a very important issue that we are discussing with LOCOG and the IOC. We are the hardware providers and we need the local carriers to work well, but it is something we are working on now."

Kwon says the London torch relay will be a different experience than the Beijing relay, which included international stops. He says that a domestic-only relay may be best for sponsors.

"Rather than spread our investment globally, this time it is targeting the U.K. It’s more focused and I think we will get better results. This is a good chance to introduce the brand to everyone in the U.K. This is a golden opportunity to leverage our brands," says Kwon,who heads all of Samsung’s sports marketing programs.

"We owe a lot to the Olympic Games. We believe this Olympic operation is really important for our business plan," he said. \

Written and reported in London by Ed Hula and Christian Radnedge.