Release: Queen Silvia supports Swedish 2026 bid

HM Queen Silvia of Sweden pledges support to Stockholm Åre 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid

HM King Carl XVI Gustaf and HM Queen Silvia of Sweden visited Åre on Sunday to experience the final day of the 2019 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships – and the Queen took the opportunity to express her support for the Swedish bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2026.

"We are old Olympic veterans, so to speak," the Queen told TV4 Sweden. "And it’s important to show everybody what Sweden is about - especially now when Sweden and Stockholm want to host the Olympics. It’s very important to show your support. It would really be fantastic in 2026."

The Queen and King of Sweden enjoyed the last day of action in Åre together with their daughter, HRH Crown Princess Victoria, her husband, Prince Daniel, and their two kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. The Royals admitted that they were very impressed with the racing and the event in general.

"It has been amazing," added King Carl XVI Gustaf. "This is a World Championship of very high class."

The King and Queen of Sweden both have strong links to the Olympic movement. In 1972, Silvia Sommerlath worked as Chief Hostess for the summer Olympic Games in Munich – and it was during one evening during the Games that she met the Swedish Crown Prince Carl Gustaf.

In 1973, HM King Gustaf VI Adolf of Sweden, the Crown Prince’s grandfather, passed away and Crown Prince Carl Gustaf became HM King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, at the age of just 27. Three years later he married his fiancé, German-Brazilian Silvia Sommerlath, in Stockholm – and she became HM Queen Silvia.

