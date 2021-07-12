IBSF Signs Long-Term Agreement With IMG - Sponsor Spotlight

(ATR) The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation signs a long-term strategic partnership agreement with sport, events and talent management company IMG, formerly known as the International Management Group.

IMG will work with the IBSF on marketing the federation’s media and sponsorship rights, while also providing support across other areas such as licensing, digital production and data analytics. The deal will run from 2022 through 2030, spanning three Winter Olympic cycles.

Christian Salomon, IMG’s Senior Vice President for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, said: "Our aim is to support the IBSF and take these great properties to the next level, attract a younger, more modern audience and expand the footprint globally. We plan to help develop the event structure and improve production and content creation so we can increase reach, revenue and brand awareness. This is a very exciting partnership!"

The IBSF’s World Cup will take place from this November through next March, while both bobsleigh and skeleton will appear at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Atos to Deliver Digital Services to the European Games

French information technology and consulting company Atos has been designated the Designated Technology Partner of the 2023 and 2027 European Games.

A global leader in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos will create a digital platform for the Games containing competition statistics, results and athlete biographies. It plans to make the platform highly interactive by focusing on fan and athlete engagement, while creating novel ways for spectators, both in-person and watching from home, to experience the events. The platform will be decarbonized, with a design aimed at reducing carbon emissions as much as possible.

Spyros Capralos, President of the European Olympic Committees, welcomed the partnership, stating: "Atos is second to none in the field of digital services for sports and major events, with a unique Olympic expertise and ability to ensure safe and secure innovative solutions. We are thrilled to have Atos by our side as the Digital Technology Partner of the European Games until 2027.’’

Atos had already entered a partnership with European Athletics earlier this year, with the company building a data management ecosystem for March’s European Indoor Championships in Torun.

European Athletics Joins Forces With BCW

Europe’s athletics governing body appoints communication firm BCW as its Agency of Record, tasked with enhancing European Athletics’ engagement with potential host cities.

The Lausanne-based firm will be working alongside European Athletics to develop ties and marketing strategies with cities interested in hosting international sporting events. BCW will utilize its Eventus™ methodology, an analytics-heavy plan to help cities win hosting rights, and then maximize their event’s audience engagement and revenue.

"Despite the COVID crisis, we have experienced strong interest from cities when it comes to hosting our major events. As such, we already either have host cities in place or cities engaged in the bidding process for our main European Championships from 2022-2028. Therefore, we feel that now is the right time to further engage with cities across Europe for our entire event portfolio," said European Athletics CEO Christian Milz.

"With BCW, we have a strong partner on board to support us in these efforts."

Salesforce Partners with Team GB

Global customer relationship management software leader Salesforce announces a new, long-term marketing partnership with the British Olympic Team.

In partnering with Team GB, Salesforce will create a fan community for the British Olympic team, engaging audiences through the use of data hubs and visualizations. Through Salesforce’s online tutorial platform, Trailhead, the company will also help British athletes reskill for the workforce once their careers have finished.

British Olympic Association CEO, Andy Anson, said of the collaboration: "Engaging with Team GB fans through an effective data strategy is at the heart of our plans for the next Olympic cycle. Working with a market leader like Salesforce is incredibly exciting for the BOA. We really couldn’t ask for a better equipped partner, whose expertise in this field will help drive the BOA forward and we’re excited to get started."

The announcement builds on Salesforce’s recent seven-year partnership with Team USA, the Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee and NBCUniversal. As part of the NBCUniversal deal, Salesforce will run Olympic marketing campaigns across Sky Europe, including Great Britain, over the partnership’s duration.

Written by Filip Vachuda

