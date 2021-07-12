Denmark is bidding for the 2014 IWRF World Championships

Denmark has a lot to offer when it comes to hosting major, internationalsports events. For the last couple of days, Kathryn Newman from the BCWheelchair Sports has been on a site visit to Odense, Denmark, and herfirst impression is very positive.

"The Danish bid is very good. It is comprehensive. Everything for theathletes is on one site. It is athlete-friendly and the teams willappreciate that. I think you have got a very good system in place withSport Event Funen, Sport Event Denmark and the National ParalympicCommittee of Denmark. There seems to be a really strong partnership anda widely supporting community behind the Danish bid," says KathrynNewman, Executive Director of BC Wheelchair Sports, who has just been ona site visit in Denmark prior to the decision of awarding the 2014 IWRFWorld Championships.

The National Paralympic Committee of Denmark (NPC) is celebrating its40th anniversary this year. And having hit this milestone, theorganisation stands stronger than ever before. With a strong andprofessional organisation, new ideas arise to inspire, promote anddevelop wheelchair rugby - both nationally and internationally.

"Building on our many years of knowledge we hope to invite the rest ofthe world to join us at the 2014 IWRF World Championships in Denmark inclose collaboration with Sport Event Fyn and Sport Event Denmark.Hosting the event in Denmark is an opportunity for us to inspire a newgeneration to strive for excellence at every level," says Karl Vilhelm

Nielsen, President of NPC Denmark.

Sport Event Denmark, which is the national sports event organisation,supports the bid and Lars Lundov, CEO, Sport Event Denmark says: "SportEvent Denmark recognizes the importance of adding value to an event andits owner and always strive do its utmost to exceed the expectations ofall stakeholders. During the past few years, more than 250 internationalsports events have been secured including a wide range of WorldChampionships, European Championships, World Cups and major sportsconferences. In the next couple of months, several major sports eventsare in the pipeline such as the UEFA Under-21 European Championships,the UCI Road Word Championships and also the UCI Para-Cycling WorldChampionships."

The host city of the 2014 IWRF World Championships will be announced inNovember this year.

Watch an interview with Kathryn Newman on Sport Event Denmark's

You-tube: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4oQFbeiH5I

For more information, contact:+45 24 45 26 55

