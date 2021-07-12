Countdown to Canoe Freestyle Championships Begins

As the countdown begins for the 2011 ICF Canoe Freestyle WorldChampionships in Plattling, Germany, few are more excited than the athletes themselves and the Rodeo WildwasserClub who are the organisers of this event.

This year the Championships will be held at the Plattling Regatta Course from 20 – 26 June 2011, drawing some25,000 spectators who will be there to watch 400 of the planets greatest freestyle athletes in action. For those thatwitnessed the "fiesta" in Thun back in 2009, Canoe Freestyle Championships are more than just great competition,they are social spectacles.

The World Championships in Plattling will be unique because fans will witness a huge change in the discipline; canoe

freestylers will be bringing carbon fiber kayaks into the mix and it will be interesting to see how they adapt to this new

feature. It is worth noting that if the water is really low, then it won’t be possible to see carbon boats as they are toofragile for low water conditions. Sanctioned by the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and sponsored by JacksonKayaks, Lightning Paddles, Robson Paddles, Arcobrau Premium, Teva, this World Championship promises to be thebest yet. The ICF and the German Canoe Federation have also joined forces to invest in the event and offer advice tothe Organizing Committee. To further highlight the ICF’s commitment to the discipline, the Federation will host itsExecutive Committee meeting during the World Championships.

With live feeds, live webcasting and television coverage, the 25,000 spectators expected to attend will be electrifiedby the sheer displays of skill by athletes, not to mention the plethora of sub events planned. Of course the icing onthe cake are the freestyle athletes from 30 countries who will battle it out for the glory of being crowned WorldChampion, after all, it only happens once every two years! The World Championships bring out the very best incompetitors, even though it is not a discipline in the Olympic Programme. "Even casual spectators will appreciate thecomplexity of the athletic moves these athletes can achieve," commented Chairman of the ICF’s Freestyle CommitteeLluis Rabeneda.

Who to watch out for?

With all the greats set to return for the Men’s K1 event, all eyes are once again turned to four time World ChampionEric "EJ" Jackson (USA) and his Canadian son-in-law Nick Troutman, who only just managed to out maneuver him inthe Thun Finals in 2009. Regardless of their being being family, EJ will be vying to win that unprecedented fifth WorldChampionship medal. Other’s to look out for include airwheel master Stephen Wright (USA), James Bebington(GBR),Peter Czonka (SVK) and Gerd Serrasolses (ESP)

In Women’s K1, Emily Jackson (USA) the 21 year old daughter of four time World Champion Eric Jackson, is ready toset the pace for the rest of the pack and will be competing alongside 2007 World Champion Ruth Gordon (CAN) and

Marianne Seather (NOR); Seather one of the worlds best overall female kayakers. Nina Halasova (SVK) the overallwinner of the Euro Cup 2009, 2007, 2005 and Bronze Medallist at the 2008 European championships in Germany willalso be there to challenge the likes of Emily Wall (GBR) and Anne Hübner (GER).

For more information, visit:www.canoeicf.com

