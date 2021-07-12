BBC partners with Sportradar for rights to European Badminton screening

Sportradar and BBC partner for European Badminton

Thursday 14th February 2019: The BBC will show the semi-final and final of Badminton’s European Mixed Team Championships after agreeing a deal with rights holder Sportradar. The matches on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th February will be available live on the BBC Sport website and digital platforms.

The tournament began on Wednesday 13th February, with the reigning champions Denmark winning the right to host this year’s event in the Frederiksberg Hallerne in Copenhagen. The hosts will be joined at the tournament by teams from England, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Russia.

Second seeds England have been drawn in Group 2 of the competition alongside their neighbours Ireland, who upset the odds in the qualification stage to reach the Championships. They are joined by Germany and Russia.

The holders and favourites Denmark are in Group 1, with France, the Netherlands and Spain.

England have not won the title for over 30 years, but England's Men's Singles player and National Champion, Rajiv Ouseph, is in positive mood.

"As players, we always enjoy the European team events and go to Denmark with the strongest possible squad which, due to injury, hasn’t always been the case in past seasons.

"When you pull on that England shirt, you really feel the pride of playing for your country, and we’re already excited to have another opportunity as a team to show that on court in front of the fans".

Lutz Tigges, Senior Director Audiovisual Broadcast at Sportradar said, "We are really looking forward to starting coverage of the European Badminton Mixed Team Championships in Denmark. Demand for the broadcast coverage has been really strong and being able to add the BBC to that across their digital channels is another endorsement of the event".

Other licensees for the event include TV2 in Denmark, plus broadcasters in countries such as Spain, Poland, the former Yugoslavia and key Asian markets like China and South Korea, as well as news coverage across Europe through the EBU.

Live action will also be available to a global audience through Sportradar’s digital platform for the tournament,www.laola1.tv/badmintoneurope/

