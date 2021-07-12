2018 By the Book: Weather

Pyeongchang expects the coldest average temperatures during the 2018 Winter Olympics. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at the weather of Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.

Annecy

Average Temperature (°C) / Time

2.3 / 9:00

6 / 12:00

6.8 / 15:00

4.1 / 18:00

2.4 / 21:00

Chamonix Mont-Blanc

Average Temperature (°C) / Time

-3.7/ 9:00

3.4 / 12:00

4.4 / 15:00

0.5 / 18:00

-2.4 / 21:00

Munich

Average Temperature (°C) / Time

1.0/ 9:00

3.8 / 12:00

5.0 / 15:00

3.5/ 18:00

2.2 / 21:00

Garmish-Partenkirchen

Average Temperature (°C) / Time

-2.7/ 9:00

3.2 / 12:00

4.3 / 15:00

0.8/ 18:00

-1.2 / 21:00

PyeongChang (Alpensia Cluster)

Average Temperature (°C) / Time

-5.5/ 9:00

-0.9 / 12:00

0.1 / 15:00

-2.2/ 18:00

-4.0/ 21:00

Gangneung (Coastal Cluster)

Average Temperature (°C) / Time

2.3/ 9:00

6.1/ 12:00

6.6/ 15:00

4.8/ 18:00

3.0 / 21:00

By the Book is a series of reports on the 2018 candidate cities, using information provided in the candidate file of each city.

Edited by Isia Reaves Wilcox

