2018 By the Book: National Sponsors and Licensing

Annecy forecasts the most revenue from sponsorships and licensed merchandise sales among the 2018 Winter Olympic bids. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at the national sponsorships and licensing of Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.

Annecy

Total revenue from sponsorships: $765 million

10 First-level sponsorships: $455 million

12 Second-level sponsorships: $206.7 million

23 Third-level sponsorships: $103.4 million

Total revenue from licensed merchandise sales: $42 million

Munich

Total revenue from sponsorships: $511.2 million

8 First-level sponsorships: $299.8 million

17 Second-level sponsorships: $179.1 million

23 Third-level sponsorships: $32.3 million

Total revenue from licensed merchandise sales: $36 million

PyeongChang

Total revenue from sponsorships: $500 million

6 First-level sponsorships: $360 million

6 Second-level sponsorships: $90 million

5 Third-level sponsorships: $50 million

Total revenue from licensed merchandise sales: $27 million

By the Book is a series of reports on the 2018 candidate cities, using information provided in the candidate file of each city.

Edited by Isia Reaves Wilcox

