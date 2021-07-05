AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Articles

World Triathlon awards 2023 World Triathlon Sprint &amp; Relay Championships to Hamburg

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

The 2023 World Triathlon Sprint & Relay Championships will take place in Hamburg, Germany as World Triathlon, the German Triathlon Union and the city of Hamburg announced in a joint press conference today.

Andy Grote, Senator for the Interior and Sport, said: “In the past almost 20 years, the Hamburg Wasser World Triathlon has developed into a lighthouse event with international radiance. We have proven the high significance the triathlon has for the city of Hamburg by staging the elite races under COVID conditions last year, which received worldwide attention. We hold that status high and even top that by hosting the 2023 World Championships. We are very much looking forward to welcoming the best athletes from around the world, young and old, to the big showdown in the Active City.”

Marisol Casado, World Triathlon President and IOC Member, said: “The experience that Hamburg has organizing mayor triathlon events is unique. Hamburg has been one of the most special cities in our circuit. The spectators, the city, everything in Hamburg is just great. The athletes love it, the fans love it, the city has always been so welcoming for all of us, and Hamburg has an special link with the Mixed Relay. Some of our most successful events ever in our history have been here, and we can’t be happier of coming back to Hamburg.”

For Martin Engelhardt, President of DTU, “I am proud that the joint bid with the city of Hamburg to stage the 2023 World Triathlon Sprint & Relay Championships has been successful. It is foremost an award for the Active City Hamburg, that has proven in the past to be an outstanding and reliable host. Especially the Hamburg spectators – known for their sport enthusiasm around the world – create an atmosphere that pushes the athletes to showcase their best performance. It will be very special for the German athletes – juniors, elite and age groupers – to compete in front of a home crowd in 2023.“

At the 2023 World Triathlon Sprint & Relay Championships medals are awarded in nine events. Elite athletes will compete in the eliminator format, which consists of super sprint races with heats, semifinals and a final, and in the mixed relay world championships. Juniors and age groupers will compete over the sprint distance as well as in the mixed relay for world championship titles.

In addition it was announced that the DTU is the new contractual partner of World Triathlon and the city of Hamburg for the World Triathlon Championship Series in Hamburg. “Within World Triathlon we have made the strategic decision two years ago that we want to cooperate more closely with the national federations, especially when it comes to these important races. We want to give them the responsibility to guarantee the standards that World Triathlon wants to implement. Our goal is also to strengthen the national federations and thus strengthen the structures of World Triathlon,“ says Casado.

Engelhardt adds: “World Triathlon has approached us with the wish to get more involved with the race in Hamburg. After some internal discussions we decided relatively quickly that we want take up that responsibility. Oliver Schiek and his team will still be in charge of staging the races as they have done in the past. They have been very successful and have always delivered high quality events.”

ABOUT WORLD TRIATHLON

World Triathlon is the international governing body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of triathlon and all related multisport disciplines around the world, including duathlon, aquathlon, cross triathlon and winter triathlon. Triathlon made its Olympic debut in Sydney 2000, with a third medal event, the Mixed Team Relay, added to the programme at Tokyo 2020, while paratriathlon was first added to the Paralympic programme at Rio 2016. World Triathlon is proudly committed to the development of the sport worldwide, with inclusion, equality, sustainability and transparency at our core as we seek to help triathletes at all levels of the sport to be extraordinary.

www.triathlon.org

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation. 

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

