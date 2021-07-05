AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
World Athletics approves the application of 61 Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

The World Athletics Doping Review Board has agreed that the applications of 61 Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2021 under Eligibility Rule 3.2 while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended.

These 61 athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria for 2021:

Maksim Afonin (shot put)
Vladislav Aleksandrin (triple jump)
Valeriia Andreeva (400m hurdles)
Nadezhda Andriukhina (high jump)
Milena Anokhina (200m and 400m)
Veronica Arkhipova (sprints)
Irina Boldyreva (100m hurdles)
Elizaveta Bondarenko (pole vault)
Anton Buldov (triple jump)
Amina Chochaeva (sprints)
Taisiya Dmitrieva (long jump)
Ivanov Fedor (400m and 400m hurdles)
Victoria Gorlova (long jump and triple jump)
Anastasiia Grigoreva (hammer)
Diana Grineva (combined events)
Irina Gumeniuk (triple jump)
Violetta Ignateva (discus)
Aleksandr Iurchenko (triple jump)
Leonid Karasev (sprints)
Stepan Kekin (combined events)
Konstantin Kholmogorov (800m)
Kristina Khorosheva (100m, 200m and 4x100m)
Aleksei Khudiakov (discus)
Polina Knoroz (pole vault)
Kristina Koroleva (high jump)
Kseniya Korotchenko (400m)
Evgenii (Yevgeniy) Korotovskii (hammer)
Anastasiia Kukushkina (long jump)
Polina Lukyanenkova (long jump)
Vladimir Lysenko (400m hurdles)
Artem Makarenko (110m hurdles)
Anton Markov (triple jump)
Polina Miller (400m)
Kirill Mitrofanov (1500m, 5000m and 3000m steeplechase)
Sofia Palkina (hammer)
Polina Parfenenko (high jump and combined events)
Vitalii Pavlov (triple jump)
Ekaterina Petrova (5000m race walk and 10,000m race walk)
Violetta Razbeiko (long jump)
Stepan Rukhov (discus)
Roman Ryakhovskiy (javelin)
Anatoly Ryapolov (long jump)
Alsu Sagdeeva (pole vault)
Evgeny Sarantsev (combined events)
Konstantin Shabanov (60m hurdles and 110m hurdles)
Daria Shinkevich (shot put)
Ilia Shkurenev (combined events)
Sergey Shubenkov (110m hurdles)
Iuliia Sokhatskaia (combined events)
Aleksei Sokirskii (hammer)
Aleksandr Solovyev (pole vault)
Oleg Spiridonov (60m hurdles and 110m hurdles)
Mariia Tarabanskaya (400m hurdles)
Iaroslav Tkalich (sprints)
Olga Topolskova (400m hurdles)
Matvey Tychinkin (high jump)
Viktroiia Vaseikina (combined events)
Valeriia Volovlikova (long jump and triple jump)
Olga Vovk (1500m, 3000m and 3000m steeplechase)
Dmitrii Zheliabin (pole vault)
Artem Zmeikin (800m)

A total of 123 Russian athletes have so far been declared eligible to compete as authorised neutral athletes in 2021. Five applications have been rejected.

The World Athletics Council approved the reinstatement of the authorised neutral athlete (ANA) programme for clean athletes from Russia in March 2021, following the approval of the RusAF Reinstatement Plan.

There is no cap on the number of Russian athletes who may compete at international competitions in 2021 (outside of the Olympic Games and other championships), provided they have ANA status.

However, the Council agreed that for the remainder of 2021, no more than 10 Russian athletes will be granted eligibility to compete as authorised neutral athletes at any championship competition, including the Tokyo Olympic Games, World Athletics Series events and the 2021 European U23 Championships.

RusAF may choose which 10 athletes are able to compete from those who have been granted ANA status, but it must prioritise the selection of athletes who are in the International Registered Testing Pool.

The participation of all athletes granted ANA status is still subject to formalities under World Athletics Rules being completed (which could, in some cases, include additional testing) and to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organisers.

As this is an ongoing process, World Athletics will only make announcements as and when decisions are made by the Doping Review Board concerning successful applications and those athletes have been informed.

2021 authorised neutral athletes

7 June: Rinas Akhmadeyev (3000m, 5000m, 10,000m and half marathon), Dina Alexandrova (800m, 1500m and 5000m), Nikita Anishchenkov (high jump), Svetlana Aplachkina (1500m, 3000m and 5000m), Aleksandr Asanov (high jump), Aleksandr Buyanovskiy (400m), Artom Chermoshanskiy (long jump), Anastasiya Eremyants (800m and 1500m), Tatyana Ermachenkova (high jump), Maksim Fedyayev (400m), Alexey Fyodorov (triple jump), Aleksandra Gulyayeva (800m and 1500m), Alisa Ivanova (sprints), Natalya Karpova, nee Shirobokova (discus), Adelina Khalikova (high jump), Mariya Kochanova (high jump), Aleksandr Komarov (decathlon), Nikita Kurbanov (high jump), Alyona Mamina (400m), Liliya Mendayeva (1500m, 3000m and 5000m), Ilya Mudrov (pole vault), Olga Mullina (pole vault), Ildar Nadyrov (steeplechase and cross country), Nikolay Orlov (javelin), Viktor Pintusov (pole vault), Yelizaveta Porotikova (javelin), Igor Rashchupkin (800m and 1500m), Olga Rodioshkina (800m), Matvey Rudnik (high jump), Nadezhda Sergeyeva (race walking), Fyodor Shutov (half marathon and marathon), Olesya Soldatova (sprints), Natalya Spiridonova (long jump and high jump), Svetlana Uloga (800m), Nikita Yevseyenkov (400m hurdles).

21 May: Mikhail Akimenko (high jump), Semen Borodayev (shot put, discus), Timofey Chalyy (400m hurdles, 400m), Kirill Frolov (race walking), Darya Golubechkova (race walking), Dmitriy Gramachkov (race walking), Irina Ivanova (pole vault), Yuliya Khalilova (race walking), Elvira Khasanova (race walking), Kseniya Labygina (100m hurdles), Denis Lukyanov (hammer), Alyona Lutkovskaya (pole vault), Vasiliy Mizinov (race walking), Olga Onufriyenko (800m), Maksim Pyanzin (race walking), Sergey Polyanskiy (long jump), Artem Primak (long jump), Mariya Privalova (triple jump), Valeriy Pronkin (hammer), Yelena Sokolova (long jump), Sardana Trofimova (marathon), Anna Tropina (3000m steeplechase, 1500m, 5000m), Yuliya Turova (race walking).

30 April: Ilya Ivanyuk (high jump), Aksana Gataullina (pole vault), Mariya Lasitskene (high jump), Anzhelika Sidorova (pole vault).

World Athletics

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation. 

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

El 43% de los fallecidos por la variante delta en el Reino Unido estaban completamente vacunados: las causas que analizan los experto

Sheinbaum, Ebrard, De la Fuente: AMLO destapó a sus predilectos para sustituirlo

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

